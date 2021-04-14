IHSAA announces sites for track and field, softball championships

The IHSAA announced Wednesday that the boys, girls and unified track and field state finals will be held at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, while the softball state finals games will be played at Center Grove in Greenwood.

In recent years, the track and field state championship meets have been held at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on the Indiana University campus in Bloomington, while the softball state finals have been contested at Bittinger Stadium, the home field for the Purdue softball team in West Lafayette. But last month, both universities indicated to the IHSAA that they could not host high school events with a significant number of spectators at the end of this spring season.

The boys state track and field finals will be contested at Ben Davis on June 4, and the girls and unified finals will follow June 5. The softball state championship games will be held at Center Grove on June 11 and 12.

