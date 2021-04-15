McClure makes three Busco seniors headed to Huntington

Churubusco boys basketball announced Thursday that senior Luke McClure has committed to play basketball at Huntington. He is the third member of his high school class, in addition to Jackson Paul and Landen Jordan, to commit to the Foresters.

McClure was an All-NECC selection as a senior after averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 steals for a 21-5 Eagles team that won a sectional title.