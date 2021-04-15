The Journal Gazette
 
    McClure makes three Busco seniors headed to Huntington

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Churubusco boys basketball announced Thursday that senior Luke McClure has committed to play basketball at Huntington. He is the third member of his high school class, in addition to Jackson Paul and Landen Jordan, to commit to the Foresters. 

    McClure was an All-NECC selection as a senior after averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 steals for a 21-5 Eagles team that won a sectional title. 

