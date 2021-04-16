Caleb Furst named the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball

Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst was announced as the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball winner this afternoon by the IndyStar.

He won with 73 votes, finishing ahead of his future Purdue teammate Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, who had 47 votes. Blackford's Luke Brown, who is fourth on the state's all-time scoring list, was third with 40 votes.

Furst and the Class 2A Braves won their second state title in three seasons earlier this month, and he was named the Class 2A Trester Mental Attitude award winner after the championship game. He scored 20 points and had seven rebounds and six blocked shots in the state championship win over Parke Heritage, concluding a season in which he averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots per game.

After losing to Southwood in the Class A semistate championship his freshman year, Furst and his Braves teammates won 17 straight IHSAA state tournament games over the next three years, including the pair of state titles and a sectional championship in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The trio of top Mr. Basketball vote-getters from Class 2A and 3A schools defied recent voting patterns: No player from a school smaller than Class 4A has won since Cody Zeller of Class 3A Washington won in 2011. Furst is the second player from a Class 2A school to win, after DeShaun Thomas of Bishop Luers in 2010. However, Furst and the Braves had a big-school strength of schedule, beating fifteen schools that are Class 3A, 4A or non-IHSAA schools.

Furst is the first player from a Fort Wayne school to be named Mr. Basketball since Caleb Swanigan of Homestead in 2015 and the sixth since the award was first handed out in 1939.

The Blackhawk center has signed at Purdue and intends to be the 12th Indiana Mr. Basketball to suit up for the Boilermakers, the first since Swanigan and just the second ever from Fort Wayne. His award ends a string of three straight years in which the Mr. Basketball winner has gone on to Indiana – New Albany's Romeo Langford, Center Grove's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Bloomington South's Anthony Leal all chose the Hoosiers.

In 2021, Purdue has signed the Nos. 1 and 2 vote-getters for the award: Kaufman-Renn is also slated to be a Boilermaker in the fall.

The four straight Mr. Basketballs to attend Indiana schools represent the longest such streak since a string of seven in a row from 1986 to 1991 (in 1987, co-winners Jay Edwards and Lyndon Jones out of Marion both chose Indiana).

