Furst, Goode named All-Stars

Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian, who was named the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball inner last week, and Luke Goode of Homestead were both among the 14 players named 2021 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars on Monday.

The All-Star team will play three games in June, one at home against the Junior All-Stars (which includes Homestead's Fletcher Loyer and Carroll's Jalen Jackson) and a home-and-home against the Kentucky All-Stars.

The head coach will be Ryan Osborn of Carmel and Mark Detweiler of Delta and Nate Hawkins of Heritage Hills will assist. The coaching staff will be the same that were originally supposed to lead the team in 2020, before the pandemic canceled the all-star activities.

The other 12 players selected to the team are Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Jayden Taylor of Perry Meridian, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Brian Waddell of Carmel and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.

