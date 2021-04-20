Beasley leaves Carroll for DeKalb

Marty Beasley, who has been the head boys basketball coach at Carroll for the last 16 seasons, was approved as the new boys basketball coach at DeKalb at the school board meeting on Tuesday evening.

Beasley's Chargers teams went 247-132, winning five sectional titles and a regional title in 2010. He has an overall record of 316-197 counting his six years as head coach at Garrett.

The Chargers went 18-7 in 2020-2021, beating Snider 63-53 to claim a sectional title before falling to Lafayette Jefferson in the regional semifinals. Carroll went 8-1 to finish second in the SAC, falling only to conference champ Homestead.

The Chargers won at least 15 games in each of the last four seasons.

After he was officially approved, Beasley thanked Steve Yager and Dave Hey, who were the North Allen County Schools superintendent and Carroll athletic director when he was hired by the Chargers, and current AD Dan Ginder on social media.

"Finally, I want to thank all of the players for their commitment to the program, their sacrifices they made to make our team better, and the incredible memories," Beasley wrote.

Beasley will take over a DeKalb program that went 9-12 during the 2020-2021 season under coach Rod Cone. Cone led DeKalb for five seasons, going 40-74.

