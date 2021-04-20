Furst, Goode named to All-State team

Two Fort Wayne area athletes, seniors Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian and Luke Goode of Homestead, were both named to the six-player 2020-21 Associated Press Indiana All-State boys basketball team released Tuesday.

Homestead junior Fletcher Loyer was named to the third team. He was the only junior to be named to any of the three all-state teams.

Central Noble junior Connor Essegian, Leo senior Blake Davison and Carroll junior Jalen Jackson received High Honorable Mention.

Local Honorable Mentions included junior DJ Allen of Leo, senior Zane Burke of Blackhawk Christian, senior Jackson Paul of Churubusco and senior Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers.