Furst, Goode top AP All-State list

Two Fort Wayne area athletes, seniors Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian and Luke Goode of Homestead, were both named to the six-player 2020-21 Associate Press Indiana All-State boys basketball team released Tuesday.

Homestead junior Fletcher Loyer was named to the third team. He was the only junior to be named to any of the three all-state teams.

Central Noble junior Connor Essegian, Leo senior Blake Davison and Carroll junior Jalen Jackson received High Honorable Mention.

Local Honorable Mentions included junior DJ Allen of Leo, senior Zane Burke of Blackhawk Christian, senior Jackson Paul of Churubusco and senior Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers.

The full teams are listed below:

ASSOCIATED PRESS 2020-21 INDIANA ALL-STATE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Caleb Furst, 6-10, Sr., Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Trey Kaufman-Renn, 6-9, Sr., Silver Creek

Brooks Barnhizer, 6-7, Sr., Lafayette Jeff

Luke Goode, 6-6, Sr., Homestead

Luke Brown, 6-2, Sr., Blackford

SECOND TEAM

Blake Wesley, 6-5, Sr., South Bend Riley

J.R. Konieczny, 6-7, Sr., South Bend St. Joseph

Jalen Blackmon, 6-3, Sr., Marion

Shamar Avance, 6-1, Sr., Lawrence North

Brian Waddell, 6-7, Sr., Carmel

THIRD TEAM

Fletcher Loyer, 6-4, Jr., Homestead

Pierce Thomas, 6-6, Sr., Brownsburg

Jayden Taylor, 6-3, Sr., Perry Meridian

Blake Sisley, 6-9, Sr., Heritage Hills

Kooper Jacobi, 6-6, Sr., Silver Creek

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION

C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North; Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve; D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North; Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights; Tae Davis, Warren Central; Jalen Washington, Gary West; Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton; Leland Walker, North Central (Indianapolis); Christopher Mantis, Lowell; Connor Essegian, Central Noble; Colson Montgomery, Southridge; Braden Smith, Westfield; Isaiah Swope, Castle; Joey Bomba, Bloomington South; Harold Woods, Hammond; Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville; Blake Davison, Leo; Ian Scott, Plainfield; Quimari Peterson, Gary West; Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne Carroll.

HONORABLE MENTION (alphabetical order)

Demetrious Allen, Leo; Stephen Atkinson, Owen Valley; Ashton Beaver, Lafayette Jefferson; Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah; Joseph Bobilya, Guerin Catholic; Vincent Brady, Indianapolis Cathedral; Jayden Brewer, Ben Davis; Zane Burke, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Jake Chapman, Tri-Central; Tayshawn Comer, Indianapolis Cathedral; Koron Davis, Bowman Academy; Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz; Quintin Floyd, Gary 21st Century; Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve; Travis Grayson, Chesterton; Noah Gordon, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Langdon Hatton, North Harrison; Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central; Jamie Hodges, Michigan City; Jalen Hooks, Indianapolis Attucks; Brady Hunt, Delta; Greg Jenkins, Lawrence Central; Christian Johnson, Parke Heritage; Noah Johnston, Twin Lakes; Lynn King, South Bend Adams; Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur; Leyton McGovern, McCutcheon; Chandler Moore, Evansville North; Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic; Julian Norris, Evansville Bosse; Branden Northern, Silver Creek; Christian Nunn, Liberty Christian; Jackson Paul, Churubusco; Joe Phinisee, McCutcheon; Darrell Reed, Hammond; Carson Rich, Southwood; Kyle Sanders, Western; Coleman Sater, Edgewood; Braeden Shrewsberry, West Lafayette; Billy Smith, Indianapolis Brebeuf; Payton Sparks, Winchester; Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit; Isaiah Stafford, Indianapolis Attucks; Malik Stanley, Warren Central; Kaden Stanton, New Albany; Peter Suder, Carmel; Caleb Swearigan, Northview; Trevor Taylor, Bloomington South; Naylon Thompson, Fort Wayne Luers; Cael Vanderbush, Plainfield; Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern; Charlie Williams, Carmel; Brody Whitaker, Greencastle; Cole Wireman, Kouts.