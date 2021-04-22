The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 22, 2021 3:20 pm

    LPCS names Voss as boys basketball coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Lakewood Park Christian announced Thursday that Tim Voss will be the next boys basketball coach for the Panthers. Voss is a current LPCS staff member and previously coached basketball at The King's Academy. He played college basketball at Taylor and graduated in 2011. 

    He takes over a Panthers team that went 7-15 in 2020-2021. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story