Thursday, April 22, 2021 3:20 pm
LPCS names Voss as boys basketball coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Lakewood Park Christian announced Thursday that Tim Voss will be the next boys basketball coach for the Panthers. Voss is a current LPCS staff member and previously coached basketball at The King's Academy. He played college basketball at Taylor and graduated in 2011.
He takes over a Panthers team that went 7-15 in 2020-2021.
