Friday, April 23, 2021 7:00 pm
Carroll golf enters Top 20
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll boys golf entered the top 20 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll this week, ranking 13th in the state in the Week 4 poll released Friday. The Chargers' profile was boosted by a first-place finish in the 16-team field with a team score of 311 at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday.
Bishop Dwenger, which took third place at the Carroll Invitational behind the Chargers and Columbia City, ranks 14th this week.
The full poll is listed below:
2021 Boys Golf
IHSGCA Week 4 Rankings
1. Guerin Catholic
2. Center Grove
3. Carmel
4. Zionsville
5. Westfield
6. Columbus North
7. Evansville North
8. Hamilton Southeastern
9. Bloomington South
10. Silver Creek
11. Floyd Central
12. Franklin
13. Carroll
14. Bishop Dwenger
15. Penn
16. Yorktown
17. Northview
18. Brownsburg
19. Monroe Central
20. Fishers
Honorable Mention: Gibson Southern, Noblesville, Valparaiso
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story