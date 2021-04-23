Carroll golf enters Top 20

Carroll boys golf entered the top 20 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll this week, ranking 13th in the state in the Week 4 poll released Friday. The Chargers' profile was boosted by a first-place finish in the 16-team field with a team score of 311 at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday.

Bishop Dwenger, which took third place at the Carroll Invitational behind the Chargers and Columbia City, ranks 14th this week.

The full poll is listed below:

2021 Boys Golf

IHSGCA Week 4 Rankings

1. Guerin Catholic

2. Center Grove

3. Carmel

4. Zionsville

5. Westfield

6. Columbus North

7. Evansville North

8. Hamilton Southeastern

9. Bloomington South

10. Silver Creek

11. Floyd Central

12. Franklin

13. Carroll

14. Bishop Dwenger

15. Penn

16. Yorktown

17. Northview

18. Brownsburg

19. Monroe Central

20. Fishers

Honorable Mention: Gibson Southern, Noblesville, Valparaiso