    Friday, April 23, 2021 7:00 pm

    Carroll golf enters Top 20

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll boys golf entered the top 20 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll this week, ranking 13th in the state in the Week 4 poll released Friday. The Chargers' profile was boosted by a first-place finish in the 16-team field with a team score of 311 at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday.

    Bishop Dwenger, which took third place at the Carroll Invitational behind the Chargers and Columbia City, ranks 14th this week. 

    The full poll is listed below:

    2021 Boys Golf

    IHSGCA Week 4 Rankings

    1. Guerin Catholic

    2. Center Grove

    3. Carmel

    4. Zionsville

    5. Westfield

    6. Columbus North

    7. Evansville North

    8. Hamilton Southeastern

    9. Bloomington South

    10. Silver Creek

    11. Floyd Central

    12. Franklin

    13. Carroll

    14. Bishop Dwenger

    15. Penn

    16. Yorktown

    17. Northview

    18. Brownsburg

    19. Monroe Central

    20. Fishers

    Honorable Mention: Gibson Southern, Noblesville, Valparaiso

