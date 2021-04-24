Saturday, April 24, 2021 9:30 pm
Angola's Steury wins at Carmel Distance Showcase
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Angola junior Izaiah Steury won the 3,200-meter run at the Carmel Distance Showcase on Friday in a personal-best 8:55.07, just out-leaning Carmel's Cole Mathison, who finished with a time of 8:55.12. Coming into this weekend, only eight high school boys in the country had posted a faster 3,200 so far this year. Angola freshman Sam Yarnell took second in the freshman 3,200 with a time of 9:55.44. Norwell seniors Lauren Bales and Sarah Mahnensmith took 11th and 13th, respectively, in the girls 3,200.
