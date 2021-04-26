College signings roundup

Angola senior Dalton Ball signed with Huntington men's soccer on Monday.

Homestead senior pitcher Grant Simmons, Spartans pitcher and third baseman Graham Kollen and Leo's Tyler Papenbrock all signed with Huntington baseball on Monday evening.

South Side's Solani Licona will sign with Saint Francis cross country and track on Wednesday morning. Licona took seventh place in the Bellmont cross country sectional this fall, where the Archers were the team champions, and then finished eighth in the Marional regionals.

