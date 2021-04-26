The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, April 26, 2021 7:40 pm

    Garrett names boys basketball coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Garrett announced Monday night that Andrew Evertts is the new Railroaders boys basketball coach. 

    Evertts will take over a team that went 2-19 in 2020-21. Garrett went 10-79 in four seasons under Bryan Leverenz.

    The Railroaders have not had a winning season since 2013-14, when they went 14-8 under coach John Bodey.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story