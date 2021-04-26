Garrett names boys basketball coach

Garrett announced Monday night that Andrew Evertts is the new Railroaders boys basketball coach.

Evertts will take over a team that went 2-19 in 2020-21. Garrett went 10-79 in four seasons under Bryan Leverenz.

The Railroaders have not had a winning season since 2013-14, when they went 14-8 under coach John Bodey.

vjacobsen@jg.net