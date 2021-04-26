Monday, April 26, 2021 7:40 pm
Garrett names boys basketball coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Garrett announced Monday night that Andrew Evertts is the new Railroaders boys basketball coach.
Evertts will take over a team that went 2-19 in 2020-21. Garrett went 10-79 in four seasons under Bryan Leverenz.
The Railroaders have not had a winning season since 2013-14, when they went 14-8 under coach John Bodey.
vjacobsen@jg.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story