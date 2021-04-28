Wednesday, April 28, 2021 7:20 pm
2 area basketball players get scholarships
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Two local senior basketball players, Marcus Davidson of Blackhawk Christian and Mya McClure of Adams Central, were among the 16 recipients of the Crawley Scholarship.
Honorees receive $500 scholarships from the IBCA and were chosen based on achievements in basketball, academics and community service.
