College signings roundup

Lakewood Park Christian senior Grant Merkel signed with Huntington baseball on Tuesday. The centerfielder is hitting .292 with 13 runs and five RBI in 35 plate appearances so far this spring.

Columbia City defender Madison Woodward signed with Malone women's soccer on Wednesday morning. She had six goals and five assists during her senior season.

Another Columbia City senior, Myles Frohling, signed with the Grace College track team on Wednesday.

Isabel Davis of Heritage will sign to play women's soccer for Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Carroll's Daniel LaRue will sign with Kentucky Christian men's soccer on May 6.

vjacobsen@jg.net