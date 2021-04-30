The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, April 30, 2021

    College signings

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Woodlan senior Brennan Donovan signed with Manchester soccer on Friday. Donovan scored five goals for the Warriors during his senior season. 

    Woodlan's Nate Bradtmueller signed with Trine football on Friday.

    On Thursday, Bishop Luers senior Ben Rectanus signed with Saint Francis football. The lineman was an All-SAC honorable mention in 2020.

