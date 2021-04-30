Friday, April 30, 2021 6:50 pm
College signings
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Woodlan senior Brennan Donovan signed with Manchester soccer on Friday. Donovan scored five goals for the Warriors during his senior season.
Woodlan's Nate Bradtmueller signed with Trine football on Friday.
On Thursday, Bishop Luers senior Ben Rectanus signed with Saint Francis football. The lineman was an All-SAC honorable mention in 2020.
