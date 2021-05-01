Carmel tennis first, Homestead second at Jimmy Clark Invite

Carmel, the second-ranked girls tennis team in the state, won the Jimmy Clark Invite at Homestead on Saturday with 44 points, beating the No. 9 Spartans, who finished with 35 points. Concordia was sixth in the eight-team field with 15 points and Huntington North was eighth with 2.

Homestead junior Ellie Cook beat Carmel junior Thea Bertolini 7-5, 0-6, 11-9 in the No. 3 singles finals. At No. 1 doubles, Homestead seniors Morgan Render and Madison Zitlaw beat Carmel juniors Alexa Lewis and Hallie Reeves, 6-3, 6-3. In the No. 2 doubles finals, seniors Kaitlyn Conley and Anjali Natarjan of Carmel beat Homestead junior Anna Topmiller and sophomore Rhegan Zitlaw, 6-1, 6-2.