Carroll girls win Lime City Relays title

Carroll won the girls title at the Lime City Relays at Huntington North on Saturday with 149 points, while Leo was second with 124 and Huntington North third with 111. Merrillville won the boys title with 140.5 points, while the Vikings boys were second with 90.5 points. The Northrop boys were fourth with 86 points.

The Chargers girls only won two events, as Adison Smith won the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches, and Ali Sparks won the shot put with a distance of 36 feet, 5.25 inches. Leo girls won the 100 dash (Karis Davis, 12.85 seconds), 300 hurdles (Leah Handshoe, 48.08) and discus (Katelyn Fry, 116 feet, 10 inches).

Huntington North won the boys 4x800 and Northrop claimed victories in the 3,200 (Conyer Wilson, 10:31.27), the long jump (Darrius Sanders, 21 feet, 2 inches) and the 4x400 (3:30.09).