Snider football to move down, Saints girls soccer up in IHSAA classification

Four local high school teams have been affected by the IHSAA sectional realignment assignments released Monday.

Snider football will move down from Class 6A to 5A Sectional 11, and will now be in the same sectional as Concord, Bishop Dwenger, Northrop, North Side and Goshen. That leaves Class 6A Sectional 3 with just three teams: Carroll, Homestead and Warsaw.

Central Noble girls basketball will move from Class 3A to 2A Sectional 36, and will now be in the same sectional as Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Canterbury, South Adams and Whitko.

Canterbury boys soccer, which was boosted to Class 2A by the tournament success factor, has had enough postseason success to remain in Sectional 22.

Reigning Class 2A girls soccer champion Bishop Dwenger will move up to Class 4A Sectional 6, which also includes Carroll, East Noble, North Side, Northrop and Snider.

vjacobsen@jg.net