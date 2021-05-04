The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, May 04, 2021 2:40 pm

    Angola 5th in boys track poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Angola is currently the No. 5 boys track team in the state according to this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll. Carmel is the top-ranked team this week, ahead of Center Grove and Brownsburg. Bellmont, which is 18th, is the only other local team ranked in the top 20 in the state. 

    The full poll is listed below:

    Boys Track and Field Rankings: May 3rd

    1 Carmel

    2 Center Grove

    3 Brownsburg

    4 Warren Central

    5 Angola

    6 Columbus North

    7 Hamilton Southeastern

    8 Lawrence Central

    9 Zionsville

    10 Harrison West Lafayette

    11 Fishers

    12 Bloomington North

    13 Penn

    14 East Central

    15 Merrillville

    16 Westfield

    17 Avon

    18 Bellmont

    19 Highland

    20 North Central (Indianapolis)

