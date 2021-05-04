Angola 5th in boys track poll

Angola is currently the No. 5 boys track team in the state according to this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll. Carmel is the top-ranked team this week, ahead of Center Grove and Brownsburg. Bellmont, which is 18th, is the only other local team ranked in the top 20 in the state.

The full poll is listed below:

Boys Track and Field Rankings: May 3rd

1 Carmel

2 Center Grove

3 Brownsburg

4 Warren Central

5 Angola

6 Columbus North

7 Hamilton Southeastern

8 Lawrence Central

9 Zionsville

10 Harrison West Lafayette

11 Fishers

12 Bloomington North

13 Penn

14 East Central

15 Merrillville

16 Westfield

17 Avon

18 Bellmont

19 Highland

20 North Central (Indianapolis)