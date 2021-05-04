Tuesday, May 04, 2021 2:40 pm
Angola 5th in boys track poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Angola is currently the No. 5 boys track team in the state according to this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll. Carmel is the top-ranked team this week, ahead of Center Grove and Brownsburg. Bellmont, which is 18th, is the only other local team ranked in the top 20 in the state.
The full poll is listed below:
Boys Track and Field Rankings: May 3rd
1 Carmel
2 Center Grove
3 Brownsburg
4 Warren Central
5 Angola
6 Columbus North
7 Hamilton Southeastern
8 Lawrence Central
9 Zionsville
10 Harrison West Lafayette
11 Fishers
12 Bloomington North
13 Penn
14 East Central
15 Merrillville
16 Westfield
17 Avon
18 Bellmont
19 Highland
20 North Central (Indianapolis)
