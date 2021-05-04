The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, May 04, 2021 2:40 pm

    Bishop Dwenger golf ranked No. 11 in the state

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger boys golf is ranked No. 11 in the most recent Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll, while Guerin Catholic leads the rankings and Center Grove is No. 2. Carroll is ranked 15th, and Columbia City is 18th. 

    The full poll is listed below: 

    2021 Boys Golf: IHSGCA Week 5 Rankings

    1. Guerin Catholic

    2. Center Grove

    3. Westfield

    4. Carmel

    5. Hamilton Southeastern

    6. Columbus North

    7. Zionsville

    8. Penn

    9. Evansville North

    10. Bloomington South

    11. Bishop Dwenger

    12. Silver Creek

    13. Floyd Central

    14. Franklin

    15. Carroll

    16. Fishers

    17. Monroe Central

    18. Columbia City

    19. Yorktown

    20. Covenant Christian

    Honorable Mention: Brownsburg, Northview, Kokomo, Valparaiso, Noblesville 

