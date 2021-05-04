Tuesday, May 04, 2021 2:40 pm
Bishop Dwenger golf ranked No. 11 in the state
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger boys golf is ranked No. 11 in the most recent Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll, while Guerin Catholic leads the rankings and Center Grove is No. 2. Carroll is ranked 15th, and Columbia City is 18th.
The full poll is listed below:
2021 Boys Golf: IHSGCA Week 5 Rankings
1. Guerin Catholic
2. Center Grove
3. Westfield
4. Carmel
5. Hamilton Southeastern
6. Columbus North
7. Zionsville
8. Penn
9. Evansville North
10. Bloomington South
11. Bishop Dwenger
12. Silver Creek
13. Floyd Central
14. Franklin
15. Carroll
16. Fishers
17. Monroe Central
18. Columbia City
19. Yorktown
20. Covenant Christian
Honorable Mention: Brownsburg, Northview, Kokomo, Valparaiso, Noblesville
