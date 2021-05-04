Bishop Dwenger golf ranked No. 11 in the state

Bishop Dwenger boys golf is ranked No. 11 in the most recent Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll, while Guerin Catholic leads the rankings and Center Grove is No. 2. Carroll is ranked 15th, and Columbia City is 18th.

The full poll is listed below:

2021 Boys Golf: IHSGCA Week 5 Rankings

1. Guerin Catholic

2. Center Grove

3. Westfield

4. Carmel

5. Hamilton Southeastern

6. Columbus North

7. Zionsville

8. Penn

9. Evansville North

10. Bloomington South

11. Bishop Dwenger

12. Silver Creek

13. Floyd Central

14. Franklin

15. Carroll

16. Fishers

17. Monroe Central

18. Columbia City

19. Yorktown

20. Covenant Christian

Honorable Mention: Brownsburg, Northview, Kokomo, Valparaiso, Noblesville