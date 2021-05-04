Carroll girls track ranked 14th

The Carroll girls track team is ranked No. 14 in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, while Center Grove leads the way at No. 1 and North Central is No. 2.

Huntington North is the only other local team to receive votes this week, coming in at No. 19.

The full poll is listed below:

Girls Track and Field Rankings: May 3rd

Center Grove

North Central (Indianapolis)

Hamilton Southeastern

Warren Central

Lawrence Central

Bloomington North

Zionsville

Carmel

New Albany

Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)

Noblesville

Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Columbus North

Carroll

Brownsburg

Valparaiso

Floyd Central

Whiteland

Huntington North

Fishers

Other receiving votes: Bloomington South, Harrison (West Lafayette), East Central, Park Tudor, Avon, Merrillville, Westfield