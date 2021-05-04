The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, May 04, 2021

    Carroll girls track ranked 14th

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Carroll girls track team is ranked No. 14 in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, while Center Grove leads the way at No. 1 and North Central is No. 2. 

    Huntington North is the only other local team to receive votes this week, coming in at No. 19.

    The full poll is listed below:

    Girls Track and Field Rankings: May 3rd

    Center Grove

    North Central (Indianapolis)

    Hamilton Southeastern

    Warren Central

    Lawrence Central

    Bloomington North

    Zionsville

    Carmel

    New Albany

    Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)

    Noblesville

    Cathedral (Indianapolis)

    Columbus North

    Carroll 

    Brownsburg

    Valparaiso

    Floyd Central

    Whiteland

    Huntington North

    Fishers

    Other receiving votes: Bloomington South, Harrison (West Lafayette), East Central, Park Tudor, Avon, Merrillville, Westfield

     

