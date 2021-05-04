Tuesday, May 04, 2021 2:40 pm
Carroll girls track ranked 14th
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Carroll girls track team is ranked No. 14 in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, while Center Grove leads the way at No. 1 and North Central is No. 2.
Huntington North is the only other local team to receive votes this week, coming in at No. 19.
The full poll is listed below:
Girls Track and Field Rankings: May 3rd
Center Grove
North Central (Indianapolis)
Hamilton Southeastern
Warren Central
Lawrence Central
Bloomington North
Zionsville
Carmel
New Albany
Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)
Noblesville
Cathedral (Indianapolis)
Columbus North
Carroll
Brownsburg
Valparaiso
Floyd Central
Whiteland
Huntington North
Fishers
Other receiving votes: Bloomington South, Harrison (West Lafayette), East Central, Park Tudor, Avon, Merrillville, Westfield
