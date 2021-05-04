Leo baseball up to No. 2 in Class 3A

Leo baseball has moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A according to this week's Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. The Lions are 14-1 and 2-0 in the NE8. Bishop Dwenger (11-4), which is set to face the Lions in the first round of the Garrett sectional, also received votes in Class 3A.

South Adams (11-4) is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A. Adams Central (6-3) and Eastside (10-3) are also receiving votes in Class 2A.

Homestead (14-3) is ranked ninth in Class 4A, and Carroll (12-3) also received votes.

Blackhawk Christian (5-9) and Fremont (8-5) both received votes in Class A.

The full poll is listed below:

May 3: Regular Season Poll #5

1A

1)OLDENBURG ACADEMY 9-3 (122)

2)SHAKAMAK H.S. 9-3 (106)

3)ROSSVILLE H.S. 10-4 (98)

4)LOOGOOTEE H.S. 10-5 (76)

5)SOUTHWESTERN H.S.(SHELBYVILLE) 9-4 (74)

6)RIVERTON PARKE H.S. 9-6 (58)

6)WASHINGTON TWP. H.S. 8-4 (58)

8)SOUTHWOOD H.S. 10-2 (54)

9)HAUSER H.S. 11-5 (42)

10)NORTH DAVIESS H.S. 9-5 (40)

Receiving Votes: Barr-Reeve H.S., Bloomfield H.S., Blackhawk Christian H.S., Fremont H.S., Kouts H.S., North Daviess H.S., Northeast Dubois H.S., South Central H.S. (Union Mills), Tecumseh H.S., Wes-Del H.S.

2A

1)MONROE CENTRAL H.S. 15-1 (138)

2)WAPAHANI H.S. 15-1 (128)

3)LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S. 15-3 (108)

4)CASCADE H.S. 15-1 (102)

5)CENTERVILLE H.S. 13-2 (72)

6)UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL 13-4 (56)

7)SOUTH ADAMS H.S. 11-4 (48)

8)CARROLL(FLORA) H.S. 11-2 (46)

9)CLINTON PRAIRIE H.S. 10-3 (32)

10)SOUTHWESTERN H.S. (HANOVER) 11-4 (14)

Receiving Votes: Adams Central H.S., Delphi H.S., Eastern (Greentown) H.S., Eastside H.S., Evans. Mater Dei H.S., Perry Central H.S.

3A

1)HANOVER CENTRAL H.S. 14-1 (176)

2)LEO H.S. 14-1 (144)

3)LEBANON H.S. 10-2 (132)

4)WESTERN H.S. 11-4 (106)

5)WEST VIGO H.S. 11-5 (94)

6)PERU H.S. 13-2 (72)

7)SILVER CREEK H.S. 9-5 (52)

8)BATESVILLE H.S. 12-4 (36)

9)OAK HILL H.S. 13-3 (34)

10)MADISON H.S. 14-6 (28)

Receiving Votes:

Boonville H.S., Brebeuf H.S., Connersville H.S., Danville H.S., Edgewood H.S., Evans. Memorial H.S., Bishop Dwenger H.S., Franklin County H.S., Greencastle H.S., Mishawaka Marian H.S., South Bend St.Joe H.S., Southridge H.S.,

4A

1)COLUMBUS NORTH H.S. 17-1 (158)

2)WESTFIELD H.S. 13-1 (136)

3)CENTER GROVE H.S. 14-1 (116)

4)CASTLE H.S. 14-1 (108)

5)CARMEL H.S. 16-1 (106)

6)MCCUTCHEON H.S. 14-2 (64)

7)EVANS. NORTH H.S. 16-3 (54)

8)ZIONSVILLE H.S. 11-4 (40)

9)HOMESTEAD H.S. 14-3 (34)

10)NEW ALBANY H.S. 13-3 (26)

Receiving Votes: Andrean H.S., Bedford N.L. H.S., Carroll H.S., Floyd Central H.S., Indpls Cathedral H.S., Laporte H.S.