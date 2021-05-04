Tuesday, May 04, 2021 2:40 pm
West Noble softball No. 10 in 3A
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Four local teams are ranked in Class 3A in this week's Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association softball poll, with West Noble (9-1-1) leading the way at No. 10. Bellmont (9-4) is 13th, and Bishop Dwenger (10-3) is right behind at No. 14. Norwell (9-2) is 23rd.
Adams Central (9-1) is 19th in Class 2A and Whitko (6-5) is 20th.
No local teams were ranked in Class A or Class 4A.
The full poll is listed below:
ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of: May 3, 2021
Class School Points
Class 1A
1A Loogootee High School 42
1A Caston High School 41
1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 40
1A Lanesville High School 38
1A Clay City High School 30
1A Tri High School 28
1A West Central High School 25
1A Hauser 25
1A North Miami High School 21
1A North Daviess High School 18
1A Borden High School 13
1A Barr-Reeve High School 12
1A Cowan High School 8
1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 6
1A Northfield High School 5
1A West Washington High School 5
1A Washington Township High School 2
1A Northeast Dubois High School 1
Class 2A
2A Tecumseh High School 71
2A Union County High School 69
2A Pioneer High School 66
2A North Posey High School 47
2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 47
2A Boone Grove High School 37
2A Eastern Hancock High School 35
2A Alexandria Monroe High School 31
2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 27
2A South Vermillion High School 20
2A Winamac Community High School 18
2A Delphi Community High School 16
2A Fairfield High School 16
2A Hebron 15
2A Frankton High School 15
2A Sullivan High School 10
2A Speedway High School 10
2A Tipton High School 10
2A Adams Central High School 9
2A Whitko High School 7
2A Andrean High School 6
2A Switzerland County High School 4
2A Lewis Cass High School 4
2A Western Boone High School 3
2A Tell City High School 3
2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 2
2A Tippecanoe Valley High School 1
2A North Judson-San Pierre H. S. 1
Class 3A
3A Danville Community High School 88
3A Edgewood High School 79
3A Guerin Catholic High School 76
3A Yorktown High School 70
3A Benton Central High School 57
3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 51
3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 45
3A Frankfort High School 31
3A Northwestern High School 27
3A West Noble High School 26
3A Kankakee Valley High School 20
3A Beech Grove High School 19
3A Bellmont High School 15
3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 15
3A Northview High School 14
3A Indianapolis Bishop Chatard High School 14
3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 13
3A Mt. Vernon High School 10
3A Northwood High School 6
3A Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 6
3A Corydon Central High School 5
3A Scottsburg High School 5
3A Norwell High School 5
3A Pike Central High School 3
3A Connersville High School 2
3A South Bend Clay High School 2
3A Boonville High School 1
4A New Palestine High School 175
4A Lake Central High School 171
4A Roncalli High School 150
4A Mooresville HIgh School 147
4A Crown Point High School 124
4A Center Grove High School 100
4A Shelbyville High School 99
4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 92
4A Decatur Central High School 91
4A Jasper High School 58
4A Franklin Central High School 45
4A Brownsburg High School 29
4A Munster High School 25
4A Noblesville High School 23
4A Pendleton Heights High School 22
4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 19
4A Penn High School 15
4A Franklin Community High School 11
4A East Central High School 10
4A Northridge High School 10
4A Castle High School 9
4A Columbus North High School 5
4A Carmel High School 4
4A Floyd Central High School 3
4A Avon High School 2
4A Hamilton Southeastern High School 1
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story