    West Noble softball No. 10 in 3A

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Four local teams are ranked in Class 3A in this week's Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association softball poll, with West Noble (9-1-1) leading the way at No. 10. Bellmont (9-4) is 13th, and Bishop Dwenger (10-3) is right behind at No. 14. Norwell (9-2) is 23rd.

    Adams Central (9-1) is 19th in Class 2A and Whitko (6-5) is 20th. 

    No local teams were ranked in Class A or Class 4A.

    The full poll is listed below:

    ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of: May 3, 2021

    Class School Points

    Class 1A

    1A Loogootee High School 42

    1A Caston High School 41

    1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 40

    1A Lanesville High School 38

    1A Clay City High School 30

    1A Tri High School 28

    1A West Central High School 25

    1A Hauser 25

    1A North Miami High School 21

    1A North Daviess High School 18

    1A Borden High School 13

    1A Barr-Reeve High School 12

    1A Cowan High School 8

    1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 6

    1A Northfield High School 5

    1A West Washington High School 5

    1A Washington Township High School 2

    1A Northeast Dubois High School 1

    Class 2A 

    2A Tecumseh High School 71

    2A Union County High School 69

    2A Pioneer High School 66

    2A North Posey High School 47

    2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 47

    2A Boone Grove High School 37

    2A Eastern Hancock High School 35

    2A Alexandria Monroe High School 31

    2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 27

    2A South Vermillion High School 20

    2A Winamac Community High School 18

    2A Delphi Community High School 16

    2A Fairfield High School 16

    2A Hebron 15

    2A Frankton High School 15

    2A Sullivan High School 10

    2A Speedway High School 10

    2A Tipton High School 10

    2A Adams Central High School 9

    2A Whitko High School 7

    2A Andrean High School 6

    2A Switzerland County High School 4

    2A Lewis Cass High School 4

    2A Western Boone High School 3

    2A Tell City High School 3

    2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 2

    2A Tippecanoe Valley High School 1

    2A North Judson-San Pierre H. S. 1

    Class 3A 

    3A Danville Community High School 88

    3A Edgewood High School 79

    3A Guerin Catholic High School 76

    3A Yorktown High School 70

    3A Benton Central High School 57

    3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 51

    3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 45

    3A Frankfort High School 31

    3A Northwestern High School 27

    3A West Noble High School 26

    3A Kankakee Valley High School 20

    3A Beech Grove High School 19

    3A Bellmont High School 15

    3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 15

    3A Northview High School 14

    3A Indianapolis Bishop Chatard High School 14

    3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 13

    3A Mt. Vernon High School 10

    3A Northwood High School 6

    3A Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 6

    3A Corydon Central High School 5

    3A Scottsburg High School 5

    3A Norwell High School 5

    3A Pike Central High School 3

    3A Connersville High School 2

    3A South Bend Clay High School 2

    3A Boonville High School 1

    4A New Palestine High School 175

    4A Lake Central High School 171

    4A Roncalli High School 150

    4A Mooresville HIgh School 147

    4A Crown Point High School 124

    4A Center Grove High School 100

    4A Shelbyville High School 99

    4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 92

    4A Decatur Central High School 91

    4A Jasper High School 58

    4A Franklin Central High School 45

    4A Brownsburg High School 29

    4A Munster High School 25

    4A Noblesville High School 23

    4A Pendleton Heights High School 22

    4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 19

    4A Penn High School 15

    4A Franklin Community High School 11

    4A East Central High School 10

    4A Northridge High School 10

    4A Castle High School 9

    4A Columbus North High School 5

    4A Carmel High School 4

    4A Floyd Central High School 3

    4A Avon High School 2

    4A Hamilton Southeastern High School 1

