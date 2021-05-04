West Noble softball No. 10 in 3A

Four local teams are ranked in Class 3A in this week's Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association softball poll, with West Noble (9-1-1) leading the way at No. 10. Bellmont (9-4) is 13th, and Bishop Dwenger (10-3) is right behind at No. 14. Norwell (9-2) is 23rd.

Adams Central (9-1) is 19th in Class 2A and Whitko (6-5) is 20th.

No local teams were ranked in Class A or Class 4A.

The full poll is listed below:

ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of: May 3, 2021

Class School Points

Class 1A

1A Loogootee High School 42

1A Caston High School 41

1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 40

1A Lanesville High School 38

1A Clay City High School 30

1A Tri High School 28

1A West Central High School 25

1A Hauser 25

1A North Miami High School 21

1A North Daviess High School 18

1A Borden High School 13

1A Barr-Reeve High School 12

1A Cowan High School 8

1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 6

1A Northfield High School 5

1A West Washington High School 5

1A Washington Township High School 2

1A Northeast Dubois High School 1

Class 2A

2A Tecumseh High School 71

2A Union County High School 69

2A Pioneer High School 66

2A North Posey High School 47

2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 47

2A Boone Grove High School 37

2A Eastern Hancock High School 35

2A Alexandria Monroe High School 31

2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 27

2A South Vermillion High School 20

2A Winamac Community High School 18

2A Delphi Community High School 16

2A Fairfield High School 16

2A Hebron 15

2A Frankton High School 15

2A Sullivan High School 10

2A Speedway High School 10

2A Tipton High School 10

2A Adams Central High School 9

2A Whitko High School 7

2A Andrean High School 6

2A Switzerland County High School 4

2A Lewis Cass High School 4

2A Western Boone High School 3

2A Tell City High School 3

2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 2

2A Tippecanoe Valley High School 1

2A North Judson-San Pierre H. S. 1

Class 3A

3A Danville Community High School 88

3A Edgewood High School 79

3A Guerin Catholic High School 76

3A Yorktown High School 70

3A Benton Central High School 57

3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 51

3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 45

3A Frankfort High School 31

3A Northwestern High School 27

3A West Noble High School 26

3A Kankakee Valley High School 20

3A Beech Grove High School 19

3A Bellmont High School 15

3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 15

3A Northview High School 14

3A Indianapolis Bishop Chatard High School 14

3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 13

3A Mt. Vernon High School 10

3A Northwood High School 6

3A Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 6

3A Corydon Central High School 5

3A Scottsburg High School 5

3A Norwell High School 5

3A Pike Central High School 3

3A Connersville High School 2

3A South Bend Clay High School 2

3A Boonville High School 1

4A New Palestine High School 175

4A Lake Central High School 171

4A Roncalli High School 150

4A Mooresville HIgh School 147

4A Crown Point High School 124

4A Center Grove High School 100

4A Shelbyville High School 99

4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 92

4A Decatur Central High School 91

4A Jasper High School 58

4A Franklin Central High School 45

4A Brownsburg High School 29

4A Munster High School 25

4A Noblesville High School 23

4A Pendleton Heights High School 22

4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 19

4A Penn High School 15

4A Franklin Community High School 11

4A East Central High School 10

4A Northridge High School 10

4A Castle High School 9

4A Columbus North High School 5

4A Carmel High School 4

4A Floyd Central High School 3

4A Avon High School 2

4A Hamilton Southeastern High School 1