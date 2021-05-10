Bishop Dwenger, Fremont baseball return to Top 10

Leo baseball (17-2) remains the No. 2 team in Class 3A in this week's Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, while the Lions' first-round sectional opponent Bishop Dwenger (17-4) has moved up to No. 10 in the class.

Hanover Central (17-2) remains the No. 1 team in Class 3A.

Homestead (17-4) has climbed one spot to No. 8 in Class 4A. Columbus North (19-2) remains the top-ranked team among the state's largest schools.

Fremont (11-5) is back in the top 10 in Class A, coming in at No. 8. Southwood (13-2) jumped seven spots in the rankings to take over the top spot in the class.

Cascade (19-1) rose three spots to No. 1 in Class 2A. Eastside (12-3) and South Adams (14-5) are the only local teams to receive votes in Class 2A.

The full poll is reprinted below:

May 10: Regular Season Poll #6

1A

1)SOUTHWOOD H.S. 13-2 (138)

2)SHAKAMAK H.S. 10-4 (126)

3)OLDENBURG ACADEMY 9-6 (94)

4)NORTH DAVIESS H.S. 12-5 (88)

5)SOUTHWESTERN H.S. (SHELBYVILLE) 13-4 (76)

6)LOOGOOTEE H.S. 10-5 (66)

7)ROSSVILLE H.S. 13-6 (64)

8)FREMONT H.S. 11-5 (46)

9)WASHINGTON TWP. H.S. 11-6 (40)

10)HAUSER H.S. 11-7 (38)

Receiving Votes: Barr-Reeve H.S., Bloomfield H.S., Borden H.S., Clinton Central H.S., Riverton Parke H.S., Tecumseh H.S., Wes-Del H.S.,

2A

1)CASCADE H.S. 19-1 (144)

2)WAPAHANI H.S. 17-1 (142)

3)LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S. 17-4 (118)

4)MONROE CENTRAL H.S. 17-3 (108)

5)UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL 15-6 (76)

6)CENTERVILLE H.S. 15-2 (74)

7)CARROLL(FLORA) H.S. 16-2 (64)

8)CLINTON PRAIRIE H.S. 11-5 (22)

9)SOUTHWESTERN H.S. (HANOVER) 13-5 (20)

10)DELPHI H.S. 15-5 (18)

Receiving Votes:

Eastside H.S., Evans. Mater Dei H.S., Madison Grant H.S., Park Tudor H.S., Perry Central H.S., Seeger H.S., South Adams H.S., Speedway H.S.

3A

1)HANOVER CENTRAL H.S. 17-2 (176)

2)LEO H.S. 17-2 (142)

3)LEBANON H.S. 13-2 (138)

4)WESTERN H.S. 14-5 (130)

5)SILVER CREEK H.S. 12-5 (78)

6)WEST VIGO H.S. 13-5 (68)

7)PERU H.S. 13-3 (50)

8)BATESVILLE H.S. 13-4 (44)

9)HAMILTON HEIGHTS H.S. 1-1 (42)

10)F.W. DWENGER H.S. 17-4 (30)

Receiving Votes: Brebeuf H.S., Crawfordsville H.S., Danville H.S., Evans. Memorial H.S., Glenn H.S. (John Glenn), Greencastle H.S., Madison H.S., Oak Hill H.S., Southridge H.S.

4A

1)COLUMBUS NORTH H.S. 19-2 (150)

2)CARMEL H.S. 18-1 (142)

3)CENTER GROVE H.S. 18-2 (134)

4)WESTFIELD H.S. 13-3 (98)

5)MCCUTCHEON H.S. 16-2 (76)

6)NEW ALBANY H.S. 16-4 (58)

7)ZIONSVILLE H.S. 16-4 (54)

8)HOMESTEAD H.S. 17-4 (52)

9)EVANS. NORTH H.S. 18-3 (48)

10)CASTLE H.S. 14-4 (32)

Receiving Votes:

Andrean H.S., Bedford N.L. H.S., Floyd Central H.S., Indpls Cathedral H.S., Jasper H.S.