    Monday, May 10, 2021 11:10 pm

    South Side announces Lee as new football coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    South Side announced Monday night that Guy "Tiny" Lee has been approved as the head football coach for the Archers. 

    Lee will take over the program from Roosevelt Norfleet, who was the head South Side coach for seven seasons. The Archers were 10-63 during Norfleet's tenure and were 2-9 during the 2020 season.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

