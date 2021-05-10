Monday, May 10, 2021 11:10 pm
South Side announces Lee as new football coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
South Side announced Monday night that Guy "Tiny" Lee has been approved as the head football coach for the Archers.
Lee will take over the program from Roosevelt Norfleet, who was the head South Side coach for seven seasons. The Archers were 10-63 during Norfleet's tenure and were 2-9 during the 2020 season.
vjacobsen@jg.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story