The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, May 11, 2021 10:40 pm

    Eastside's Willard records second no-hitter of season

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Eastside pitcher Owen Willard threw six no-hit innings in a 10-0 win against Lakeland on Tuesday. Willard struck out 17 and recorded 16 first-pitch strikes. The Blazers' offense gave Willard significantly more breathing room than in his previous no-hitter on April 26, in which Eastside beat Fairfield 1-0.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story