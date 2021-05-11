Tuesday, May 11, 2021 10:40 pm
Eastside's Willard records second no-hitter of season
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Eastside pitcher Owen Willard threw six no-hit innings in a 10-0 win against Lakeland on Tuesday. Willard struck out 17 and recorded 16 first-pitch strikes. The Blazers' offense gave Willard significantly more breathing room than in his previous no-hitter on April 26, in which Eastside beat Fairfield 1-0.
vjacobsen@jg.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story