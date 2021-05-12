Leo, Northrop clinch conference softball titles

Leo softball (15-3, 6-0 NE8) clinched the conference title Wednesday with a 2-0 win against Columbia City. Pitcher Ellie Sauder gave up two hits in seven innings, Alissa Davis hit a home run and Haylee Schott knocked in the other run with a single.

Also Wednesday, Northrop (14-2, 6-0 SAC) clinched its first conference softball title in well over a decade with a 17-5 win over Concordia. Madison Beekly went 3 for 5 with a triple and four RBI, Ashley Smith was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, Raina Keith had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in four runs, and Aryan Russel had two RBI and two doubles.

