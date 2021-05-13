Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:00 pm
Angola boys ranked 6th in state track and field rankings
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Angola boys track team is ranked sixth in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll.
The Carroll girls are ranked 16th, and the Huntington North girls 19th.
Center Grove leads this week's girls poll, and Carmel is ranked No. 1 in the boys poll.
Both polls are listed below:
Girls Track and Field Rankings: May 10th
1 Center Grove
2 Lawrence Central
3 Hamilton Southeastern
4 Warren Central
5 North Central (Indianapolis)
6 Bloomington North
7 Noblesville
8 Carmel
9 Columbus North
10 Zionsville
11 Valparaiso
12 Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)
13 Cathedral (Indianapolis)
14 New Albany
15 Whiteland
16 Carroll (Fort Wayne)
17 Fishers
18 Brownsburg
19 Huntington North
20 East Central
Other receiving votes: Floyd Central, Bloomington South, Terre Haute South, Lafayette Harrison, Park Tudor, Charlestown, Westfield
Boys Track and Field Rankings: May 10th
1 Carmel
2 Center Grove
3 Warren Central
4 Brownsburg
5 Columbus North
6 Angola
7 Hamilton Southeastern
8 Fishers
9 Zionsville
10 Lawrence Central
11 Harrison West Lafayette
12 Bloomington North
13 Penn
14 Merrillville
15 Noblesville
16 Westfield
17 Elkhart
18 East Central
19 North Central (Indianapolis)
20 Avon
