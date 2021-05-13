The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:00 pm

    Angola boys ranked 6th in state track and field rankings

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Angola boys track team is ranked sixth in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll. 

    The Carroll girls are ranked 16th, and the Huntington North girls 19th. 

    Center Grove leads this week's girls poll, and Carmel is ranked No. 1 in the boys poll.

    Both polls are listed below:

    Girls Track and Field Rankings: May 10th

    1 Center Grove

    2 Lawrence Central

    3 Hamilton Southeastern

    4 Warren Central

    5 North Central (Indianapolis)

    6 Bloomington North

    7 Noblesville

    8 Carmel

    9 Columbus North

    10 Zionsville

    11 Valparaiso

    12 Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)

    13 Cathedral (Indianapolis)

    14 New Albany

    15 Whiteland

    16 Carroll (Fort Wayne)

    17 Fishers

    18 Brownsburg

    19 Huntington North

    20 East Central

    Other receiving votes: Floyd Central, Bloomington South, Terre Haute South, Lafayette Harrison, Park Tudor, Charlestown, Westfield

     

    Boys Track and Field Rankings: May 10th

    1 Carmel

    2 Center Grove

    3 Warren Central

    4 Brownsburg

    5 Columbus North

    6 Angola

    7 Hamilton Southeastern

    8 Fishers

    9 Zionsville

    10 Lawrence Central

    11 Harrison West Lafayette

    12 Bloomington North

    13 Penn

    14 Merrillville

    15 Noblesville

    16 Westfield

    17 Elkhart

    18 East Central

    19 North Central (Indianapolis)

    20 Avon

