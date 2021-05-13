Angola boys ranked 6th in state track and field rankings

The Angola boys track team is ranked sixth in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll.

The Carroll girls are ranked 16th, and the Huntington North girls 19th.

Center Grove leads this week's girls poll, and Carmel is ranked No. 1 in the boys poll.

Both polls are listed below:

Girls Track and Field Rankings: May 10th

1 Center Grove

2 Lawrence Central

3 Hamilton Southeastern

4 Warren Central

5 North Central (Indianapolis)

6 Bloomington North

7 Noblesville

8 Carmel

9 Columbus North

10 Zionsville

11 Valparaiso

12 Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)

13 Cathedral (Indianapolis)

14 New Albany

15 Whiteland

16 Carroll (Fort Wayne)

17 Fishers

18 Brownsburg

19 Huntington North

20 East Central

Other receiving votes: Floyd Central, Bloomington South, Terre Haute South, Lafayette Harrison, Park Tudor, Charlestown, Westfield

Boys Track and Field Rankings: May 10th

1 Carmel

2 Center Grove

3 Warren Central

4 Brownsburg

5 Columbus North

6 Angola

7 Hamilton Southeastern

8 Fishers

9 Zionsville

10 Lawrence Central

11 Harrison West Lafayette

12 Bloomington North

13 Penn

14 Merrillville

15 Noblesville

16 Westfield

17 Elkhart

18 East Central

19 North Central (Indianapolis)

20 Avon