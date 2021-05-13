Thursday, May 13, 2021 6:20 pm
Bishop Dwenger, Norwell tied for 10th in state softball poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger and Norwell are the area's top-ranked softball teams in this week's ICGSA poll, as both are tied for 10th in Class 3A. The Saints are 18-4 and the Knights are 12-5.
West Noble (10-3-1) is right behind, tied for 12th in Class 3A, while Heritage (9-8) is 17th and Bellmont (13-5) is tied for 19.
Yorktown (15-4) is the top-ranked team in Class 3A this week.
Leo (15-3) is No. 18 in Class 4A. New Palestine (23-0) is the top-ranked team in the division.
In Class 2A, Adams Central (12-2) and Whitko (7-8) are tied for 21st. Tecumseh (18-3) is No. 1 in the class.
No local teams are ranked in Class A, where Caston (20-2) is the top-ranked team.
The full poll is reproduced below:
ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of 2021-05-10
Class School Points
1A Caston High School 37
1A Loogootee High School 29
1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 24
1A North Miami High School 23
1A Lanesville High School 22
1A Tri High School 17
1A North Daviess High School 15
1A West Central High School 13
1A Clay City High School 12
1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 9
1A Barr-Reeve High School 8
1A Hauser 8
1A Cowan High School 7
1A Borden High School 6
1A Northfield High School 4
1A Northeast Dubois High School 3
1A West Washington High School 3
----------
2A Tecumseh High School 74
2A Pioneer High School 65
2A Union County High School 63
2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 53
2A North Posey High School 45
2A Eastern Hancock High School 42
2A Boone Grove High School 35
2A Alexandria Monroe High School 30
2A Fairfield High School 26
2A South Vermillion High School 24
2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 20
2A Elwood Community High School 15
2A Winamac Community High School 14
2A Delphi Community High School 14
2A Speedway High School 12
2A Hebron 12
2A Andrean High School 9
2A Frankton High School 8
2A Lewis Cass High School 7
2A Southmont High School 6
2A Adams Central High School 5
2A Sullivan High School 5
2A Whitko High School 5
2A Western Boone High School 3
2A Switzerland County High School 3
2A Seeger High School 2
2A Tipton High School 2
2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 1
----------
3A Yorktown High School 37
3A Guerin Catholic High School 34
3A Edgewood High School 33
3A Benton Central High School 31
3A Northwestern High School 30
3A Danville Community High School 30
3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 23
3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 21
3A Northview High School 16
3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 13
3A Norwell High School 13
3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 11
3A West Noble High School 11
3A Beech Grove High School 11
3A Kankakee Valley High School 9
3A Heritage 8
3A Hanover Central High School 7
3A Corydon Central High School 6
3A Bellmont High School 6
3A Scottsburg High School 4
3A Silver Creek High School 3
3A South Bend Clay High School 2
3A Connersville High School 1
----------
4A New Palestine High School 150
4A Mooresville HIgh School 131
4A Lake Central High School 130
4A Roncalli High School 117
4A Crown Point High School 103
4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 85
4A Shelbyville High School 72
4A Center Grove High School 69
4A Franklin Central High School 65
4A Jasper High School 47
4A Decatur Central High School 47
4A Noblesville High School 35
4A Munster High School 35
4A Pendleton Heights High School 22
4A Columbus North High School 16
4A Brownsburg High School 12
4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 11
4A Leo High School 9
4A Castle High School 8
4A Franklin Community High School 8
4A Gibson Southern High School 7
4A Northridge High School 7
4A Seymour High School 6
4A Penn High School 5
4A Floyd Central High School 2
4A Carmel High School 1
