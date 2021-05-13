Bishop Dwenger, Norwell tied for 10th in state softball poll

Bishop Dwenger and Norwell are the area's top-ranked softball teams in this week's ICGSA poll, as both are tied for 10th in Class 3A. The Saints are 18-4 and the Knights are 12-5.

West Noble (10-3-1) is right behind, tied for 12th in Class 3A, while Heritage (9-8) is 17th and Bellmont (13-5) is tied for 19.

Yorktown (15-4) is the top-ranked team in Class 3A this week.

Leo (15-3) is No. 18 in Class 4A. New Palestine (23-0) is the top-ranked team in the division.

In Class 2A, Adams Central (12-2) and Whitko (7-8) are tied for 21st. Tecumseh (18-3) is No. 1 in the class.

No local teams are ranked in Class A, where Caston (20-2) is the top-ranked team.

The full poll is reproduced below:

ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of 2021-05-10

Class School Points

1A Caston High School 37

1A Loogootee High School 29

1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 24

1A North Miami High School 23

1A Lanesville High School 22

1A Tri High School 17

1A North Daviess High School 15

1A West Central High School 13

1A Clay City High School 12

1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 9

1A Barr-Reeve High School 8

1A Hauser 8

1A Cowan High School 7

1A Borden High School 6

1A Northfield High School 4

1A Northeast Dubois High School 3

1A West Washington High School 3

----------

2A Tecumseh High School 74

2A Pioneer High School 65

2A Union County High School 63

2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 53

2A North Posey High School 45

2A Eastern Hancock High School 42

2A Boone Grove High School 35

2A Alexandria Monroe High School 30

2A Fairfield High School 26

2A South Vermillion High School 24

2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 20

2A Elwood Community High School 15

2A Winamac Community High School 14

2A Delphi Community High School 14

2A Speedway High School 12

2A Hebron 12

2A Andrean High School 9

2A Frankton High School 8

2A Lewis Cass High School 7

2A Southmont High School 6

2A Adams Central High School 5

2A Sullivan High School 5

2A Whitko High School 5

2A Western Boone High School 3

2A Switzerland County High School 3

2A Seeger High School 2

2A Tipton High School 2

2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 1

----------

3A Yorktown High School 37

3A Guerin Catholic High School 34

3A Edgewood High School 33

3A Benton Central High School 31

3A Northwestern High School 30

3A Danville Community High School 30

3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 23

3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 21

3A Northview High School 16

3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 13

3A Norwell High School 13

3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 11

3A West Noble High School 11

3A Beech Grove High School 11

3A Kankakee Valley High School 9

3A Heritage 8

3A Hanover Central High School 7

3A Corydon Central High School 6

3A Bellmont High School 6

3A Scottsburg High School 4

3A Silver Creek High School 3

3A South Bend Clay High School 2

3A Connersville High School 1

----------

4A New Palestine High School 150

4A Mooresville HIgh School 131

4A Lake Central High School 130

4A Roncalli High School 117

4A Crown Point High School 103

4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 85

4A Shelbyville High School 72

4A Center Grove High School 69

4A Franklin Central High School 65

4A Jasper High School 47

4A Decatur Central High School 47

4A Noblesville High School 35

4A Munster High School 35

4A Pendleton Heights High School 22

4A Columbus North High School 16

4A Brownsburg High School 12

4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 11

4A Leo High School 9

4A Castle High School 8

4A Franklin Community High School 8

4A Gibson Southern High School 7

4A Northridge High School 7

4A Seymour High School 6

4A Penn High School 5

4A Floyd Central High School 2

4A Carmel High School 1