    Bishop Dwenger, Norwell tied for 10th in state softball poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger and Norwell are the area's top-ranked softball teams in this week's ICGSA poll, as both are tied for 10th in Class 3A. The Saints are 18-4 and the Knights are 12-5. 

    West Noble (10-3-1) is right behind, tied for 12th in Class 3A, while Heritage (9-8) is 17th and Bellmont (13-5) is tied for 19.

    Yorktown (15-4) is the top-ranked team in Class 3A this week. 

    Leo (15-3) is No. 18 in Class 4A. New Palestine (23-0) is the top-ranked team in the division.

    In Class 2A, Adams Central (12-2) and Whitko (7-8) are tied for 21st. Tecumseh (18-3) is No. 1 in the class. 

    No local teams are ranked in Class A, where Caston (20-2) is the top-ranked team. 

    The full poll is reproduced below:

    ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of 2021-05-10

    Class School Points

    1A Caston High School 37

    1A Loogootee High School 29

    1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 24

    1A North Miami High School 23

    1A Lanesville High School 22

    1A Tri High School 17

    1A North Daviess High School 15

    1A West Central High School 13

    1A Clay City High School 12

    1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 9

    1A Barr-Reeve High School 8

    1A Hauser 8

    1A Cowan High School 7

    1A Borden High School 6

    1A Northfield High School 4

    1A Northeast Dubois High School 3

    1A West Washington High School 3

    ----------

    2A Tecumseh High School 74

    2A Pioneer High School 65

    2A Union County High School 63

    2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 53

    2A North Posey High School 45

    2A Eastern Hancock High School 42

    2A Boone Grove High School 35

    2A Alexandria Monroe High School 30

    2A Fairfield High School 26

    2A South Vermillion High School 24

    2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 20

    2A Elwood Community High School 15

    2A Winamac Community High School 14

    2A Delphi Community High School 14

    2A Speedway High School 12

    2A Hebron 12

    2A Andrean High School 9

    2A Frankton High School 8

    2A Lewis Cass High School 7

    2A Southmont High School 6

    2A Adams Central High School 5

    2A Sullivan High School 5

    2A Whitko High School 5

    2A Western Boone High School 3

    2A Switzerland County High School 3

    2A Seeger High School 2

    2A Tipton High School 2

    2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 1

    ----------

    3A Yorktown High School 37

    3A Guerin Catholic High School 34

    3A Edgewood High School 33

    3A Benton Central High School 31

    3A Northwestern High School 30

    3A Danville Community High School 30

    3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 23

    3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 21

    3A Northview High School 16

    3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 13

    3A Norwell High School 13

    3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 11

    3A West Noble High School 11

    3A Beech Grove High School 11

    3A Kankakee Valley High School 9

    3A Heritage 8

    3A Hanover Central High School 7

    3A Corydon Central High School 6

    3A Bellmont High School 6

    3A Scottsburg High School 4

    3A Silver Creek High School 3

    3A South Bend Clay High School 2

    3A Connersville High School 1

    ----------

    4A New Palestine High School 150

    4A Mooresville HIgh School 131

    4A Lake Central High School 130

    4A Roncalli High School 117

    4A Crown Point High School 103

    4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 85

    4A Shelbyville High School 72

    4A Center Grove High School 69

    4A Franklin Central High School 65

    4A Jasper High School 47

    4A Decatur Central High School 47

    4A Noblesville High School 35

    4A Munster High School 35

    4A Pendleton Heights High School 22

    4A Columbus North High School 16

    4A Brownsburg High School 12

    4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 11

    4A Leo High School 9

    4A Castle High School 8

    4A Franklin Community High School 8

    4A Gibson Southern High School 7

    4A Northridge High School 7

    4A Seymour High School 6

    4A Penn High School 5

    4A Floyd Central High School 2

    4A Carmel High School 1

