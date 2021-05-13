The Journal Gazette
 
    Homestead, Carroll lead area teams in tennis rankings

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead (9-0) remains the top-ranked girls tennis team in the area according to this week's IHSTECA poll, ranking ninth in the state and No. 1 in District 2. 

    Carroll (12-5) in the only other local team in the top 30 in the state, coming in tied for 15th. The Chargers are ranked second in District 2. 

    The other local teams ranked in District 2 are Angola (fourth), Adams Central (fifth), Bishop Dwenger (sixth), Snider (seventh) and Concordia (eighth).

    NIC conference champion South Bend St. Joseph (9-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in the state. 

    The full polls are listed below:

    2021 Girls Tennis Poll (Week #6: 5-10-2021)

    1.SB St Joseph

    2.Carmel

    3.Park Tudor

    4.Columbus North

    5.Evansville Memorial

    6.HSE

    7.Center Grove

    8.Fishers

    9.Homestead

    10.Jasper

    11.Delta

    12. Avon

    13.Cathedral

    14.Plainfield

    15.Westfield

    15.Carroll

    17.Northridge

    18.Penn

    19.Noblesville

    20.WL Harrison

    21.Franklin

    22.Floyd Central

    23.Guerin Catholic

    24.Crown Point

    25.Brebeuf

    26.Whiteland

    27.Brownsburg

    28.Castle

    29.Heritage Christian

    30.Zionsville

     

    District 2 Rankings

    1. Homestead

    2. Carroll

    3. Northridge

    4. Angola

    5. Adams Central

    6. Bishop Dwenger

    7. Snider

    8. Concordia

