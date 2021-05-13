Homestead, Carroll lead area teams in tennis rankings

Homestead (9-0) remains the top-ranked girls tennis team in the area according to this week's IHSTECA poll, ranking ninth in the state and No. 1 in District 2.

Carroll (12-5) in the only other local team in the top 30 in the state, coming in tied for 15th. The Chargers are ranked second in District 2.

The other local teams ranked in District 2 are Angola (fourth), Adams Central (fifth), Bishop Dwenger (sixth), Snider (seventh) and Concordia (eighth).

NIC conference champion South Bend St. Joseph (9-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in the state.

The full polls are listed below:

2021 Girls Tennis Poll (Week #6: 5-10-2021)

1.SB St Joseph

2.Carmel

3.Park Tudor

4.Columbus North

5.Evansville Memorial

6.HSE

7.Center Grove

8.Fishers

9.Homestead

10.Jasper

11.Delta

12. Avon

13.Cathedral

14.Plainfield

15.Westfield

15.Carroll

17.Northridge

18.Penn

19.Noblesville

20.WL Harrison

21.Franklin

22.Floyd Central

23.Guerin Catholic

24.Crown Point

25.Brebeuf

26.Whiteland

27.Brownsburg

28.Castle

29.Heritage Christian

30.Zionsville

District 2 Rankings

1. Homestead

2. Carroll

3. Northridge

4. Angola

5. Adams Central

6. Bishop Dwenger

7. Snider

8. Concordia