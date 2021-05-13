Thursday, May 13, 2021 7:40 pm
Homestead, Carroll lead area teams in tennis rankings
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead (9-0) remains the top-ranked girls tennis team in the area according to this week's IHSTECA poll, ranking ninth in the state and No. 1 in District 2.
Carroll (12-5) in the only other local team in the top 30 in the state, coming in tied for 15th. The Chargers are ranked second in District 2.
The other local teams ranked in District 2 are Angola (fourth), Adams Central (fifth), Bishop Dwenger (sixth), Snider (seventh) and Concordia (eighth).
NIC conference champion South Bend St. Joseph (9-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in the state.
The full polls are listed below:
2021 Girls Tennis Poll (Week #6: 5-10-2021)
1.SB St Joseph
2.Carmel
3.Park Tudor
4.Columbus North
5.Evansville Memorial
6.HSE
7.Center Grove
8.Fishers
9.Homestead
10.Jasper
11.Delta
12. Avon
13.Cathedral
14.Plainfield
15.Westfield
15.Carroll
17.Northridge
18.Penn
19.Noblesville
20.WL Harrison
21.Franklin
22.Floyd Central
23.Guerin Catholic
24.Crown Point
25.Brebeuf
26.Whiteland
27.Brownsburg
28.Castle
29.Heritage Christian
30.Zionsville
District 2 Rankings
1. Homestead
2. Carroll
3. Northridge
4. Angola
5. Adams Central
6. Bishop Dwenger
7. Snider
8. Concordia
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story