Friday, May 14, 2021 7:40 pm
NEIBA announces Player of the Year Finalists
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association named its 19 finalists for the 2021 Dick Crumback Player of the Year Award on Friday. The winner will be named during Sectionals Week.
The finalists are named below, listed by alphabetical order of school:
2021 NEIBA Finalist List
Xavier Nolan – Bishop Dwenger
Lukas North -Bishop Luers
Brayten Gordon – Churubusco
Evan Snyder – Churubusco
Seth Abel – Churubusco
Cam Niedens – Carroll
Conner Miller – Carroll
Alex Smith – Carroll
Sam Gladd - Columbia City
Preston Henschen - Columbia City
Owen Willard – Eastside
Gage Smith – Garrett
Graham Kelham – Garrett
Trey Richards – Garrett
Dalton Wasson – Heritage
Carter Mathison – Homestead
Kaleb Kolpien – Homestead
Coley Stevens – Leo
Augie DiFederico – New Haven
