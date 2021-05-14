NEIBA announces Player of the Year Finalists

The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association named its 19 finalists for the 2021 Dick Crumback Player of the Year Award on Friday. The winner will be named during Sectionals Week.

The finalists are named below, listed by alphabetical order of school:

2021 NEIBA Finalist List

Xavier Nolan – Bishop Dwenger

Lukas North -Bishop Luers

Brayten Gordon – Churubusco

Evan Snyder – Churubusco

Seth Abel – Churubusco

Cam Niedens – Carroll

Conner Miller – Carroll

Alex Smith – Carroll

Sam Gladd - Columbia City

Preston Henschen - Columbia City

Owen Willard – Eastside

Gage Smith – Garrett

Graham Kelham – Garrett

Trey Richards – Garrett

Dalton Wasson – Heritage

Carter Mathison – Homestead

Kaleb Kolpien – Homestead

Coley Stevens – Leo

Augie DiFederico – New Haven