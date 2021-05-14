The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, May 14, 2021 7:40 pm

    NEIBA announces Player of the Year Finalists

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association named its 19 finalists for the 2021 Dick Crumback Player of the Year Award on Friday. The winner will be named during Sectionals Week.

    The finalists are named below, listed by alphabetical order of school:

    2021 NEIBA Finalist List

    Xavier Nolan – Bishop Dwenger

    Lukas North -Bishop Luers

    Brayten Gordon – Churubusco

    Evan Snyder – Churubusco

    Seth Abel – Churubusco

    Cam Niedens – Carroll

    Conner Miller – Carroll

    Alex Smith – Carroll

    Sam Gladd - Columbia City

    Preston Henschen - Columbia City

    Owen Willard – Eastside

    Gage Smith – Garrett

    Graham Kelham – Garrett

    Trey Richards – Garrett

    Dalton Wasson – Heritage

    Carter Mathison – Homestead

    Kaleb Kolpien – Homestead

    Coley Stevens – Leo

    Augie DiFederico – New Haven

