Northrop, South Side seniors among official signees this week

Numerous local seniors signed with college athletic programs over the last few days.

At Northrop on Friday, Rebecca Moravec signed with North Park soccer and Jenel Jordan signed with Saint Francis soccer. Baseball teammates Greg Allen and Tarron White signed with Ivy Tech. Bruin Jonah Lemmon signed with Huntington cross country and track and field.

Also on Friday, Bluffton multi-sport standout Hayden Nern signed with Defiance football and Southern Wells's Georgia Hanauer officially signed with Franklin basketball.

On Thursday, New Haven wrestler Elijah Chacon signed with Indiana Tech.

South Side's Davonte Williams signed with Saint Francis for football and track, and Torry Jones signed with Missouri Valley track.