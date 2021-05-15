The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, May 15, 2021 1:20 am

    Carroll golf rises to No. 5 in state rankings

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll golf has jumped seventh spots to No. 5 in the state in the Week 7 IHSGCA rankings. Warsaw is back in the Top 20, appearing this week at No. 14. Bishop Dwenger remains at No. 17, and Columbia City dropped two spots to No. 20. 

    Leo appeared as an honorable mention.

    The full poll is listed below:

    2021 Boys Golf IHSGCA Week 7 Rankings

    1. Guerin Catholic

    2. Carmel

    3. Center Grove

    4. Zionsville

    5. Carroll

    6. Bloomington South 

    7. Westfield

    8. Hamilton Southeastern

    9. Columbus North

    10. Penn

    11. Floyd Central

    12. Crown Point

    13. Silver Creek

    14. Warsaw

    15. Franklin

    16. Evansville North

    17. Bishop Dwenger

    18. Cathedral

    19. Kokomo

    20. Columbia City

    Honorable Mention: Noblesville, Covenant Christian, Fishers, Leo

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story