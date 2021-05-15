Carroll golf rises to No. 5 in state rankings

Carroll golf has jumped seventh spots to No. 5 in the state in the Week 7 IHSGCA rankings. Warsaw is back in the Top 20, appearing this week at No. 14. Bishop Dwenger remains at No. 17, and Columbia City dropped two spots to No. 20.

Leo appeared as an honorable mention.

The full poll is listed below:

2021 Boys Golf IHSGCA Week 7 Rankings

1. Guerin Catholic

2. Carmel

3. Center Grove

4. Zionsville

5. Carroll

6. Bloomington South

7. Westfield

8. Hamilton Southeastern

9. Columbus North

10. Penn

11. Floyd Central

12. Crown Point

13. Silver Creek

14. Warsaw

15. Franklin

16. Evansville North

17. Bishop Dwenger

18. Cathedral

19. Kokomo

20. Columbia City

Honorable Mention: Noblesville, Covenant Christian, Fishers, Leo