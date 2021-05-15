Saturday, May 15, 2021 1:20 am
Carroll golf rises to No. 5 in state rankings
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll golf has jumped seventh spots to No. 5 in the state in the Week 7 IHSGCA rankings. Warsaw is back in the Top 20, appearing this week at No. 14. Bishop Dwenger remains at No. 17, and Columbia City dropped two spots to No. 20.
Leo appeared as an honorable mention.
The full poll is listed below:
2021 Boys Golf IHSGCA Week 7 Rankings
1. Guerin Catholic
2. Carmel
3. Center Grove
4. Zionsville
5. Carroll
6. Bloomington South
7. Westfield
8. Hamilton Southeastern
9. Columbus North
10. Penn
11. Floyd Central
12. Crown Point
13. Silver Creek
14. Warsaw
15. Franklin
16. Evansville North
17. Bishop Dwenger
18. Cathedral
19. Kokomo
20. Columbia City
Honorable Mention: Noblesville, Covenant Christian, Fishers, Leo
