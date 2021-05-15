The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, May 15, 2021 7:10 pm

    Herb Widner Relays honor former Bishop Dwenger coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger hosted the inaugural Herb Widner Relays on Saturday, honoring longtime Saints track coach Herb Widner, who passed away at 67 in April of 2020. Bishop Dwenger won the girls freshman/sophomore meet with 87 points, followed by Leo with 78 and East Noble with 75.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

