Herb Widner Relays honor former Bishop Dwenger coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger hosted the inaugural Herb Widner Relays on Saturday, honoring longtime Saints track coach Herb Widner, who passed away at 67 in April of 2020. Bishop Dwenger won the girls freshman/sophomore meet with 87 points, followed by Leo with 78 and East Noble with 75.
