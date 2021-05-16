Homestead tennis is runner-up at North Central Invite

No. 9 Homestead girls tennis took second place in the North Central Invitational on Saturday after falling to No. 1 South Bend St. Joseph (4-1). The No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Render and Madison Zitlaw won the only match against St. Joseph, 2-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-6).

Homestead beat Jeffersonville 5-0 and Columbus North 3-2 to reach the finals.

Carroll beat North Central in the first round before getting swept by St. Joseph. The Chargers then lost to Columbus North 3-2 to finish in fifth place.