Homestead grad Durnell is new East Noble hoops coach

East Noble announced that Brandon Durnell was officially approved as the new boys basketball coach during the school board meeting on Wednesday evening.

Durnell is 21 and recently graduated from Spring Arbor, where he averaged 23.6 points and 11.0 rebounds for the men's basketball team this season. Durnell graduated from Homestead in 2017. He will also take over the assistant athletic director job, which has been held by previous boys basketball coach Ryan Eakins.

"It was very clear early in the interview process that Coach Durnell's plan for the program [high school, middle school and elementary] was the perfect fit! Best trait is how he will relate/connect to EN students at each level," East Noble athletic director Nick David wrote in the social media post officially announcing the hire.

Durnell will inherit a Knights team that went 8-15 last year, although the program has had a 21-4 season as recently as 2018-2019.

