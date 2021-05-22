The Journal Gazette
 
    Bishop Dwenger dominates SAC golf championship

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger won the SAC boys golf championship on Saturday at Brookwood Golf Course, sweeping the top four positions to win with a team score of 292. Northrop was second with a score of 360, and Concordia third with 362. 

    Bishop Dwenger's Charlie Olson was the individual medalist with a 1-under-par 71. He had a hole-in-one on the sixth hole. Saints Sam Brita and Nick Holder each shot a 72, and Kyle Morello shot a 77. 

    Alex Echenoz of Concordia was fifth at 79.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

