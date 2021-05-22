Columbia City golf wins NE8 championship

Columbia City and Leo boys golf each posted team scores of 300 at the NE8 Championship at Cobblestone Golf Course on Saturday, although the Eagles claimed the conference championship based on their fifth-place finisher. Norwell finished third at 308 and Bellmont was fourth at 311.

Norwell's Augie Mann won the individual medalist honors in a playoff after he and Leo's Justin Hicks each shot a 2-under-par 70. Sean Bledsoe of Columbia City was third with a score of 71.

vjacobsen@jg.net