The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, May 22, 2021 10:20 pm

    Heritage narrowly beats Jay County, Bluffton at ACAC golf championship

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Heritage won the boys ACAC golf championship with a team score of 365 at the Celina Lynx Golf Course in Celina, Ohio, on Saturday, beating Jay County by two strokes and Bluffton by three. Keegan Schwartz of Bluffton won individual medalist honors with a 2-over par 74, and his teammate Mason Schwartz finished second with a score of 81.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story