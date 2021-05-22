Heritage narrowly beats Jay County, Bluffton at ACAC golf championship

Heritage won the boys ACAC golf championship with a team score of 365 at the Celina Lynx Golf Course in Celina, Ohio, on Saturday, beating Jay County by two strokes and Bluffton by three. Keegan Schwartz of Bluffton won individual medalist honors with a 2-over par 74, and his teammate Mason Schwartz finished second with a score of 81.

