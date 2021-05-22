Saturday, May 22, 2021 10:20 pm
Lakeland first, Angola second at NECC golf championship
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Lakeland won the NECC boys golf title at Lake James Golf Course in Angola on Saturday, beating runner-up Angola by 33 strokes. Fremont was fifth with a score of 392, West Noble seventh at 402 and Garrett eighth at 403. Tommy Curtis of Lakeland was the individual medalist with a score of 80.
vjacobsen@jg.net
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story