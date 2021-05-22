The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, May 22, 2021 5:10 pm

    Lakewood Park softball sectional is redrawn

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Lakewood Park Christian softball sectional, which originally included six teams, has been redrawn and no longer includes Hamilton. The host Panthers, who were originally scheduled to play Hamilton in the semifinals, will now face Bethany Christian in the first round on Monday, and the winner will move on to face Fremont. Canterbury will now open against Elkhart Christian in the other semifinal.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story