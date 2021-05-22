Saturday, May 22, 2021 5:10 pm
Lakewood Park softball sectional is redrawn
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Lakewood Park Christian softball sectional, which originally included six teams, has been redrawn and no longer includes Hamilton. The host Panthers, who were originally scheduled to play Hamilton in the semifinals, will now face Bethany Christian in the first round on Monday, and the winner will move on to face Fremont. Canterbury will now open against Elkhart Christian in the other semifinal.
