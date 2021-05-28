Friday, May 28, 2021 10:40 pm
All-NE8 softball team released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Leo softball has five players named to the NE8 All Conference first-team, which was released Friday.
Lions sophomore Ellie Sauder was named to the first team as a pitcher, and senior Ali Davis was named as a middle infielder. Senior Simia Spahiev and sophomore Joslynn Peters are first-team outfielders, and sophomore Bryiana Haines is the first-team designated player.
Norwell is represented on the first team by catcher Hannah Troyer, corner infielder Colleen Caylor and middle infielder Ally Burtron. Huntington North's first-team honorees include catcher Megan Stephan, corner infielder Emma Helvie. The remaining first-team honorees include Bellmont corner infielder Lauren Bleke and outfielder Kenzie Fuelling, Columbia City middle infielder Brooke Lickey, and East Noble outfielder Avan Beiswanger.
The full team is printed below:
NE8 All-Conference Softball 2021
Pitcher:
1st Team:
Ellie Sauder - 10th - Leo
2nd Team:
Natalie Haselby - 11th - Columbia City
Honorable Mention:
Ava Poulson - 9th - Huntington North
Catcher:
1st Team:
Megan Stephan - 11th - Huntington North
Hannah Troyer - 11th - Norwell
2nd Team:
Lauren Lash - 12th - East Noble
Kayla Heckman - 12th - Bellmont
Honorable Mention:
Makena Markle - 10th - Leo
Haley Webb - 10th - Columbia City
Corner Infielder:
1st Team:
Colleen Caylor - 12th - Norwell
Lauren Bleke - 11th - Bellmont
Emma Helvie - 10th - Huntington North
2nd Team:
Bethany Haselby - 9th - Columbia City
Brenna Spangler - 11th - DeKalb
Carly Turner - 12th - East Noble
Honorable Mention:
Haylee Schott - 10th - Leo
Leah May - 10th - Leo
Madison Levy - 12th - Huntington North
Middle Infielder:
1st Team:
Ally Burtron - 11th - Norwell
Brooke Lickey - 11th - Columbia City
Ali Davis - 12th - Leo
2nd Team:
Reece Douglas - 10th - Huntington North
Lauren Daniels - 12th - Leo
Paige Busick - 11th - Bellmont
Honorable Mention:
Elliot Rouch - 10th - East Noble
Hayley Urban - 12th - Columbia City
Jayla Brown - 11th - DeKalb
Outfield:
1st Team:
Simia Spahiev 12th - Leo
Kenzie Fuelling - 11th - Bellmont
Avan Beiswanger - 12th - East Noble
Joslynn Peters - 10th - Leo
2nd Team:
Kianna Jennings - 10th - Huntington North
Raygan Williams - 12th - Norwell
Abby Pequignot - 11th - Columbia City
Honorable Mention:
Jordan Markley - 9th - Norwell
Lena Viggiano - 10th - Leo
Rachel Bleke - 10th - Bellmont
Designated Player:
1st Team:
Bryiana Haines - 10th - Leo
2nd Team:
Maliah Hampshire - 12th - East Noble
Honorable Mention:
Hannah Lickey - 9th - Columbia City
