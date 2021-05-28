The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, May 28, 2021

    All-NE8 softball team released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Leo softball has five players named to the NE8 All Conference first-team, which was released Friday. 

    Lions sophomore Ellie Sauder was named to the first team as a pitcher, and senior Ali Davis was named as a middle infielder. Senior Simia Spahiev and sophomore Joslynn Peters are first-team outfielders, and sophomore Bryiana Haines is the first-team designated player. 

    Norwell is represented on the first team by catcher Hannah Troyer, corner infielder Colleen Caylor and middle infielder Ally Burtron. Huntington North's first-team honorees include catcher Megan Stephan, corner infielder Emma Helvie. The remaining first-team honorees include Bellmont corner infielder Lauren Bleke and outfielder Kenzie Fuelling, Columbia City middle infielder Brooke Lickey, and East Noble outfielder Avan Beiswanger.

    The full team is printed below:

    NE8 All-Conference Softball 2021

    Pitcher:

    1st Team:

    Ellie Sauder - 10th - Leo

    2nd Team:

    Natalie Haselby - 11th - Columbia City

    Honorable Mention:

    Ava Poulson - 9th - Huntington North

     

    Catcher:

    1st Team:

    Megan Stephan - 11th - Huntington North

    Hannah Troyer - 11th - Norwell

    2nd Team:

    Lauren Lash - 12th - East Noble

    Kayla Heckman - 12th - Bellmont

    Honorable Mention:

    Makena Markle - 10th - Leo

    Haley Webb - 10th - Columbia City

     

    Corner Infielder:

    1st Team:

    Colleen Caylor - 12th - Norwell

    Lauren Bleke - 11th - Bellmont

    Emma Helvie - 10th - Huntington North

    2nd Team:

    Bethany Haselby - 9th - Columbia City

    Brenna Spangler - 11th - DeKalb

    Carly Turner - 12th - East Noble

    Honorable Mention:

    Haylee Schott - 10th - Leo

    Leah May - 10th - Leo

    Madison Levy - 12th - Huntington North

     

    Middle Infielder:

    1st Team:

    Ally Burtron - 11th - Norwell

    Brooke Lickey - 11th - Columbia City

    Ali Davis - 12th - Leo

    2nd Team:

    Reece Douglas - 10th - Huntington North

    Lauren Daniels - 12th - Leo

    Paige Busick - 11th - Bellmont

    Honorable Mention:

    Elliot Rouch - 10th - East Noble

    Hayley Urban - 12th - Columbia City

    Jayla Brown - 11th - DeKalb

     

    Outfield:

    1st Team:

    Simia Spahiev 12th - Leo

    Kenzie Fuelling - 11th - Bellmont

    Avan Beiswanger - 12th - East Noble

    Joslynn Peters - 10th - Leo

    2nd Team:

    Kianna Jennings - 10th - Huntington North

    Raygan Williams - 12th - Norwell

    Abby Pequignot - 11th - Columbia City

    Honorable Mention:

    Jordan Markley - 9th - Norwell

    Lena Viggiano - 10th - Leo

    Rachel Bleke - 10th - Bellmont

     

    Designated Player:

    1st Team:

    Bryiana Haines - 10th - Leo

    2nd Team:

    Maliah Hampshire - 12th - East Noble

    Honorable Mention:

    Hannah Lickey - 9th - Columbia City

