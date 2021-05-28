All-NE8 softball team released

Leo softball has five players named to the NE8 All Conference first-team, which was released Friday.

Lions sophomore Ellie Sauder was named to the first team as a pitcher, and senior Ali Davis was named as a middle infielder. Senior Simia Spahiev and sophomore Joslynn Peters are first-team outfielders, and sophomore Bryiana Haines is the first-team designated player.

Norwell is represented on the first team by catcher Hannah Troyer, corner infielder Colleen Caylor and middle infielder Ally Burtron. Huntington North's first-team honorees include catcher Megan Stephan, corner infielder Emma Helvie. The remaining first-team honorees include Bellmont corner infielder Lauren Bleke and outfielder Kenzie Fuelling, Columbia City middle infielder Brooke Lickey, and East Noble outfielder Avan Beiswanger.

The full team is printed below:

NE8 All-Conference Softball 2021

Pitcher:

1st Team:

Ellie Sauder - 10th - Leo

2nd Team:

Natalie Haselby - 11th - Columbia City

Honorable Mention:

Ava Poulson - 9th - Huntington North

Catcher:

1st Team:

Megan Stephan - 11th - Huntington North

Hannah Troyer - 11th - Norwell

2nd Team:

Lauren Lash - 12th - East Noble

Kayla Heckman - 12th - Bellmont

Honorable Mention:

Makena Markle - 10th - Leo

Haley Webb - 10th - Columbia City

Corner Infielder:

1st Team:

Colleen Caylor - 12th - Norwell

Lauren Bleke - 11th - Bellmont

Emma Helvie - 10th - Huntington North

2nd Team:

Bethany Haselby - 9th - Columbia City

Brenna Spangler - 11th - DeKalb

Carly Turner - 12th - East Noble

Honorable Mention:

Haylee Schott - 10th - Leo

Leah May - 10th - Leo

Madison Levy - 12th - Huntington North

Middle Infielder:

1st Team:

Ally Burtron - 11th - Norwell

Brooke Lickey - 11th - Columbia City

Ali Davis - 12th - Leo

2nd Team:

Reece Douglas - 10th - Huntington North

Lauren Daniels - 12th - Leo

Paige Busick - 11th - Bellmont

Honorable Mention:

Elliot Rouch - 10th - East Noble

Hayley Urban - 12th - Columbia City

Jayla Brown - 11th - DeKalb

Outfield:

1st Team:

Simia Spahiev 12th - Leo

Kenzie Fuelling - 11th - Bellmont

Avan Beiswanger - 12th - East Noble

Joslynn Peters - 10th - Leo

2nd Team:

Kianna Jennings - 10th - Huntington North

Raygan Williams - 12th - Norwell

Abby Pequignot - 11th - Columbia City

Honorable Mention:

Jordan Markley - 9th - Norwell

Lena Viggiano - 10th - Leo

Rachel Bleke - 10th - Bellmont

Designated Player:

1st Team:

Bryiana Haines - 10th - Leo

2nd Team:

Maliah Hampshire - 12th - East Noble

Honorable Mention:

Hannah Lickey - 9th - Columbia City