The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, May 28, 2021 6:00 pm

    Huntington North breaks ground on new athletic facilities

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Huntington North broke ground on its new outdoor athletics facility Friday night. The Huntington North football, soccer and track and field teams will use the new fields, as will physical education classes and extracurriculars such as marching band and JROTC. The nine-lane track and artificial turf field will be located next to the high school field house.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story