Friday, May 28, 2021 6:00 pm
Huntington North breaks ground on new athletic facilities
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Huntington North broke ground on its new outdoor athletics facility Friday night. The Huntington North football, soccer and track and field teams will use the new fields, as will physical education classes and extracurriculars such as marching band and JROTC. The nine-lane track and artificial turf field will be located next to the high school field house.
