Friday, May 28, 2021 6:00 pm
NE8 All-Conference softball team announced
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Leo softball has five players named to the NE8 All Conference first-team, which was released Friday.
Lions sophomore Ellie Sauder was named to the first team as a pitcher, and senior Ali Davis was named as a middle infielder. Senior Simia Spahiev and sophomore Joslynn Peters are first-team outfielders, and sophomore Bryiana Haines is the first-team designated player.
Norwell is represented on the first team by catcher Hannah Troyer, corner infielder Colleen Caylor and middle infielder Ally Burtron. Huntington North's first-team honorees include catcher Megan Stephan, corner infielder Emma Helvie. The remaining first-team honorees include Bellmont corner infielder Lauren Bleke and outfielder Kenzie Fuelling, Columbia City middle infielder Brooke Lickey, and East Noble outfielder Avan Beiswanger.
