Northrop's Sanders and White, Kruse of LPC make college choices

Northrop's Darrius Sanders, who won the regional 400 meter dash title on Thursday, signed with the Talledega College track and field team on Friday.

Northrop senior TiAuna White announced that she has committed to Saint Francis basketball.

Angola's Giovanni Tagliaferri has signed to play for Trine football.

Lakewood Park Christian junior Haley Kruse signed with Huntington volleyball on Wednesday. Although she has another year of high school volleyball left, Kruse has committed to playing for older sister Kelsey Herber, who is the Foresters' head coach.

vjacobsen@jg.net