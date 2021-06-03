Eastside, Fremont lead All-NECC baseball list

Eastside and Fremont lead the All-NECC baseball list with four honorees each. The Blazers are represented by Dylan Hertig, Wade Miller, Caleb Vanover and Owen Willard, while Fremont's all-conference honorees are Ethan Bock, Kameron Colclasure, Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost. Garrett is represented on the list by Graham Kelham, Trey Richards and Gage Smith, Central Noble by Jaxon Copas, Dylan Eggl and Will Hoover and Churubusco by Seth Abel, Brayten Gordon and Evan Snider. Angola's Tucker Hasselman and Zak Hill round out the local players on the all-conference list.

The full all-conference team is listed below:

2021 All-NECC Baseball All-Conference Teams

ANGOLA

Tucker Hasselman

Zak Hill

CENTRAL NOBLE

Jaxon Copas

Dylan Eggl

Will Hoover

CHURUBUSCO

Seth Abel

Brayten Gordon

Evan Snider

EASTSIDE

Dylan Hertig

Wade Miller

Caleb Vanover

Owen Willard

FAIRFIELD

Alec Hershberger

Owen Miller

Michael Slabaugh

FREMONT

Ethan Bock

Kameron Colclasure

Nick Miller

Gabel Pentecost

GARRETT

Graham Kelham

Trey Richards

Gage Smith

LAKELAND

Brayden Bontrager

Colton Isaacs

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS

Hunter Allen

Seth Troyer

WESTVIEW

Ben Byrkett

Braden Kauffman

2021 NECC Baseball Honorable Mention All Conference

CENTRAL NOBLE

Sawyer Yoder

EASTSIDE

Jack Buchanan

Hayden Gardner

GARRETT

Kali Baughman

Luke Holcomb

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS

Cam Hall

Sam Levitz

WEST NOBLE

Chastin Lang

WESTVIEW

Nick Mortrud