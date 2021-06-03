The Journal Gazette
 
    Eastside, Fremont lead All-NECC baseball list

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Eastside and Fremont lead the All-NECC baseball list with four honorees each. The Blazers are represented by Dylan Hertig, Wade Miller, Caleb Vanover and Owen Willard, while Fremont's all-conference honorees are Ethan Bock, Kameron Colclasure, Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost. Garrett is represented on the list by Graham Kelham, Trey Richards and Gage Smith, Central Noble by Jaxon Copas, Dylan Eggl and Will Hoover and Churubusco by Seth Abel, Brayten Gordon and Evan Snider. Angola's Tucker Hasselman and Zak Hill round out the local players on the all-conference list. 

    The full all-conference team is listed below:

     

    2021 All-NECC Baseball All-Conference Teams

    ANGOLA

    Tucker Hasselman

    Zak Hill

     

    CENTRAL NOBLE

    Jaxon Copas

    Dylan Eggl

    Will Hoover

     

    CHURUBUSCO

    Seth Abel

    Brayten Gordon

    Evan Snider

     

    EASTSIDE

    Dylan Hertig

    Wade Miller

    Caleb Vanover

    Owen Willard

     

    FAIRFIELD

    Alec Hershberger

    Owen Miller

    Michael Slabaugh

     

    FREMONT

    Ethan Bock

    Kameron Colclasure

    Nick Miller

    Gabel Pentecost

     

    GARRETT

    Graham Kelham

    Trey Richards

    Gage Smith

     

    LAKELAND

    Brayden Bontrager

    Colton Isaacs

     

    PRAIRIE HEIGHTS

    Hunter Allen

    Seth Troyer

     

    WESTVIEW

    Ben Byrkett

    Braden Kauffman

     

    2021 NECC Baseball Honorable Mention All Conference

    CENTRAL NOBLE

    Sawyer Yoder

     

    EASTSIDE

    Jack Buchanan

    Hayden Gardner

     

    GARRETT

    Kali Baughman

    Luke Holcomb

     

    PRAIRIE HEIGHTS

    Cam Hall

    Sam Levitz

     

    WEST NOBLE

    Chastin Lang

     

    WESTVIEW

    Nick Mortrud

