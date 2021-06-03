Thursday, June 03, 2021 9:40 pm
Eastside, Fremont lead All-NECC baseball list
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Eastside and Fremont lead the All-NECC baseball list with four honorees each. The Blazers are represented by Dylan Hertig, Wade Miller, Caleb Vanover and Owen Willard, while Fremont's all-conference honorees are Ethan Bock, Kameron Colclasure, Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost. Garrett is represented on the list by Graham Kelham, Trey Richards and Gage Smith, Central Noble by Jaxon Copas, Dylan Eggl and Will Hoover and Churubusco by Seth Abel, Brayten Gordon and Evan Snider. Angola's Tucker Hasselman and Zak Hill round out the local players on the all-conference list.
The full all-conference team is listed below:
2021 All-NECC Baseball All-Conference Teams
ANGOLA
Tucker Hasselman
Zak Hill
CENTRAL NOBLE
Jaxon Copas
Dylan Eggl
Will Hoover
CHURUBUSCO
Seth Abel
Brayten Gordon
Evan Snider
EASTSIDE
Dylan Hertig
Wade Miller
Caleb Vanover
Owen Willard
FAIRFIELD
Alec Hershberger
Owen Miller
Michael Slabaugh
FREMONT
Ethan Bock
Kameron Colclasure
Nick Miller
Gabel Pentecost
GARRETT
Graham Kelham
Trey Richards
Gage Smith
LAKELAND
Brayden Bontrager
Colton Isaacs
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS
Hunter Allen
Seth Troyer
WESTVIEW
Ben Byrkett
Braden Kauffman
2021 NECC Baseball Honorable Mention All Conference
CENTRAL NOBLE
Sawyer Yoder
EASTSIDE
Jack Buchanan
Hayden Gardner
GARRETT
Kali Baughman
Luke Holcomb
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS
Cam Hall
Sam Levitz
WEST NOBLE
Chastin Lang
WESTVIEW
Nick Mortrud
