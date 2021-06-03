Five local softball players named to North All-Star team

Five local softball players have been named to the 2021 ICGSA North All-Star Team: Cecilia Garrett of Bishop Dwenger, Simia Spahiev and Alissa Davis of Leo, Augusta Garr of Whitko and Mariah Hosted of Churubusco.

All five players were also named to their ICGSA All-State teams. Other local 1A/2A All-State honorees include Whitko junior Guinevere Garr and Woodlan sophomore Austin Gaff. Other 3A/4A All-State honorees include junior Brooke Lickey of Columbia City, sophomore Ellie Sauder of Leo, senior Carley Turner of East Noble, sophomore Emma Helvie of Huntington North, senior Avery Greider of Bishop Dwenger.

