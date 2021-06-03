Full Area State Track Qualifiers List

The IHSAA state track and field finals will be held at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis this weekend, with the boys championships starting at 3 p.m. Friday and the girls following at 3 p.m. Saturday. Most qualifiers reached the finals by finishing in the top three in their event at regional championships last week, but participants could also reach the next round if they met a standard qualifying time. If qualifiers cannot compete for whatever reason, the IHSAA takes the next best performances from around the state until each event has a field of at least 27 entrants.

The following northeast Indiana high school athletes are expected to compete at the 2021 championships, with seeding based on performances from last week's regionals. The top seed in each event is also listed.

2021 Boys State Meet Participants

4x800 Meter Relay – 1. Fishers, 7:46.33. 5. Concordia, 7:57.32. 6. Leo, 7:59.21. 14. East Noble, 8:05.26. 21. Northrop, 8:09.89.

100 Meter Dash – 1. Kameron Gethers, Lake Central, 10.77. 10. Zach Collins, Lakewood Park Christian, 11.00. 17. Tavarious Easley-Jones, Snider, 11.10.

110 Meter Hurdles – 1. John Colquitt, Brownsburg, 14.07. 3. Luigi Rivas, Leo, 14.31. 9. Clayton Kirkpatrick, Central Noble, 14.87. 10. Garrett Sauter, Angola, 14.88.

200 Meter Dash – 1. Connor Czajkowski, Harrison, 21.60. 19. Lance Pratt, Concordia, 22.74. 23. Jalen Gonzalez, West Noble, 22.92.

1,600 Meter Run – 1. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff, Columbus North, 4:10.37. 11. Preston Sloffer, Carroll, 4:22.91. 13. Tyler Strothman, Concordia, 4:24.53. 16. Isaac Fuelling, Bellmont, 4:24.79.

4x100 Meter Relay – 1. Carmel, 41.79. 24. Carroll, 43.79. 25. Snider, 43.80.

400 Meter Dash – 1. Owen Schafer, Carmel, 48.01. 9. Darrius Sanders, Northrop, 49.86. 17. Riley Buroff, Churubusco, 50.32.

300 Meter Hurdles – 1. John Colquitt, Brownsburg, 37.61. 4. Braden Bixler, South Adams, 38.85. 5. Luigi Rivas, Leo, 39.39. 15. Zander Sauder, Carroll, 40.15.

800 Meter Run – 1. Jaylen Castillo, Fishers, 1:53.68. 15. Tanner Stiver, Warsaw, 1:56.71. 17. Connor Jackson, Northrop, 1:57.04. 19. Daniel Adair, Concordia, 1:57.32.

3,200 Meter Run – 1. Kole Mathison, Carmel, 9:05.98. 18. Austin Hall, Columbia City, 9:38.46. 25. Izaiah Steury, Angola, 9:48.90*. 26. Karsten Schlegel, Concordia, 9:54.69. 27. Deion Guise, Bellmont, 9:58.25.

4x400 Meter Relay – 1. Carmel, 3:21.79. 6. Northrop, 3:25.54. 11. Leo, 3:26.19. 15. South Adams, 3:26.81. 20. Concordia, 3:27.17. 24. Warsaw, 3:27.76.

High Jump – 1. Kamyren Garrett, Lawrence Central, 6-10.00. 24. Riley Buroff, Churubusco, 6-02.00. 26. Max Moore, Woodlan, 6-01.00.

Long Jump – 1. Devin Mockobee, Boonville, 23-02.50. 16. Darrius Sanders, Northrop, 21-11.50.

Discus Throw – 1. Keon Perkin-Sullivan, Warren Central, 180-06. 6. Mason Murphy, Bellmont, 168-02. 12. Tim Macomber, Angola, 162-08. 24. Aaron Jacquay, Carroll, 151-04.

Shot Put – 1. Tucker Smith, Columbus North, 67-10.25. 10. Mason Murphy, Bellmont, 54-03.00. 14. Hunter Bianski, Churubusco, 53-06.00. 17. Tim Macomber, Angola, 52-10.00.

Pole Vault – 1. William Staggs, South Knox, 16-01.25. 20. Eli Griffin, Homestead, 13-00.00. 23. Cody Loshe, Bellmont, 13-00.00. 24. Isaiah Litherland, Columbia City, 13-00.00. 25. Semih Kose, Leo, 12-06.00. 27. Ethan Brill, Central Noble, 12-06.00.

*Steury holds the state's best 3,200m mark from this season, winning the event at the Carmel Distance Showcase in 8:55.07.

Girls

4x800 Meter Relay – 1. Bishop Chatard, 9:17.48. 13. Norwell, 9:36.24. 17. Huntington North, 9:40.58. 22. Concordia, 9:46.45. 24. Warsaw, 9:48.50.

100 Meter Dash – 1. Tajaina McKenzie, Northrop, 11.99. 5. Karis Davis, Leo, 12.13. 14. Alison Smith, South Adams, 12.57.16. Cami Bomersback, 12.58.

100 Meter Hurdles – 1. Morgan Patterson, Northrop, 14.42. 4. Kobi Scott, Northrop, 14.80. 6. Brooklyn Bixler, South Adams, 14.97. 7. Leah Handshoe, Leo, 14.99. 8. Jaliyah Paige, North Side, 15.05. 18. Marin Hart, Warsaw, 15.39.

200 Meter Dash – 1. Ramiah Elliott, North Central, 24.71. 7. Karis Davis, Leo, 25.35. 9. Myshell Hurse, Wayne, 25.49. 16. Alison Smith, South Adams, 25.92.

1,600 Meter Run – 1. Halle Hill, Hamilton Southeastern, 4:52.72. 7. Addison Wiley, Huntington North, 5:00.58*. 8. Shelby Christman, Carroll, 5:02.09. 9. Sarah Mahnensmith, Norwell, 5:03.07. 19. Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 5:14.42.

4x100 Meter Relay – 1. North Central, 47.35. 2. Northrop, 47.64. 19. Wayne, 49.88. 22. East Noble, 50.17. 26. Warsaw, 50.45.

400 Meter Dash – 1. Ramiah Elliott, North Central, 55.72. 23. Nataley Armstrong, Garrett, 1:00.29. 24. Elena Knecht, Homestead, 1:00.38. 27. Daniya Grady, North Side, 1:00.59.

300 Hurdles – 1. Reese Sanders, Cathedral, 43.91. 2. Morgan Patterson, Northrop, 44.54. 5. Leah Handshoe, Leo, 45.27. 10. Marissa Van De Weg, Adams Central, 45.94. 11. Ryann Parrish, Homestead, 45.98.

800 Meter Run – 1. Addison Wiley, Huntington North, 2:10.80. 7. Abby Mays, Concordia, 2:16.15. 10. Nora Steele, Bishop Dwenger, 2:16.67. 19. Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell, 2:18.95. 27. Lilyana Lahr, Columbia City, 2:24.34.

3,200 Meter Run – 1. Lily Cridge, Bishop Chatard, 10:10.90. 11. Lauren Bales, Norwell, 11:06.04. 14. Addison Knoblauch, Homestead, 11:07.42. 15. Sarah Mahnensmith, Norwell, 11:08.50.

4x400 Meter Relay – 1. Cathedral, 3:54.32. 11. Homestead, 4:02.90. 13. Warsaw, 4:03.27. 17. Huntington North, 4:03.90. 21. Leo, 4:05.92.

High Jump – 1. Isabella Jackson, Whiteland Community, 5-09.00. 7. Marin Hart, Warsaw, 5-04.00. 28. Adison Smith, Carroll, 5-01.00. 29. Maiah Shelton, Norwell, 5-00.00.

Long Jump – 1. Michelle Nazarov, Zionsville, 18-08.00. 3. Tajaina McKenzie, Northrop, 18-03.00. 16. Morgan Patterson, Northrop, 17-04.75. 19. Emma Forker, East Noble, 17-03.50.

Discus Throw – 1. Mia Pulianas, Elkhart, 156-09. 8. Kilah Smith, Churubusco, 128-02. 19. Gabrielle Bussard, New Haven, 119-10.

Shot Put – 1. Erikka Hill, Shenandoah, 47-09.50. 3. Kilah Smith, Churubusco, 42-08.00. 15. Niesha Anderson, Snider, 40-05.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Taylor Jarosinski, Center Grove, 12-06.00. 2. Josephine Gery, Homestead, 12-03.00. 13. Kylie Garton, East Noble, 10-09.00. 15. Isabella Hoogland, Carroll, 10-09.00. 21. Josie Niebbia, Warsaw, 10-03.00.

*Wiley is the 2019 1,600-meter champion and has run as fast as 4:54.37 this outdoor season. She set the state indoor record of 4:45.77 this winter.