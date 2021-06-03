Homestead lands full lineup on all-district team

The entire Homestead girls tennis lineup has earned all-District 2 honors. Spartans senior No. 1 singles player Olivia Creech (16-7), senior No. 2 singles Jenna Lewis (16-7), junior No. 3 singles Ellie Cook (23-2), No. 1 doubles seniors Madison Zitlaw and Morgan Render (24-1) and No. 2 doubles junior Anna Topmiller and sophomore Rhegan Zitlaw (22-3) were all named to the all-district team, while coach Michael Hower was named the district coach of the year.

Carroll was also well-represented on the list: senior No. 1 singles Maggie Brennan (13-11), senior No. 2 singles Cecelia Martin (20-5), junior No. 3 singles Victoria Skender (19-6) and the No. 1 doubles team of senior Emily Davis and sophomore Samantha Hess (18-7) were all named all-district.

The other local all-district nominees include Leo sophomore No. 1 singles player Molly Runestad (14-2), Adams Central senior No. 1 singles player Saige Rinkenberger (14-3), Norwell senior No. 1 singles player Daniela Gavilanez (15-7) and the Norwell No. 1 doubles team of senior Lindsay Collins and junior Mackinzie Toliver (17-5).

