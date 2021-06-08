Tuesday, June 08, 2021 7:30 pm
2021 All-NE8 Baseball team released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Leo baseball led the way with five first-team all-conference selections: pitcher Coley Stevens, catcher Quinten Peters, corner infielder Tyler Papenbrock, middle infielder Cohden Brubaker and outfielder Damien Gudakunst. East Noble had three first-team selections: pitcher Brayden Risedorph, corner infielder Justin Marcellus and outfielder Walker Leamon. The rest of the first team is rounded out by middle infielder Rocco Hanes of Norwell, outfielder Sam Gladd of Columbia City and designated players Aric Ehmke of DeKalb and Preston Henschen of Columbia City.
The full NE8 all-conference teams are listed below:
2021 NE8 BASEBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Pitchers (School, Grade)
1st Team
Brayden Risedorph East Noble 11
Coley Stevens Leo 12
2nd Team
Austin Oswalt Huntington North 11
Lleyton Bailey Norwell 10
Honorable Mention
Austin Christner Bellmont 10
Catchers (School, Grade)
First Team
Quinten Peters Leo 12
Second Team
Eli Riley Norwell 12
Honorable Mention
Alex Leslie DeKalb 10
Corner Infield (School, Grade)
First Team
Justin Marcellus East Noble 12
Tyler Papenbrock Leo 12
Second Team
Brody Bolyn Norwell 10
Nolan Nack DeKalb 12
Honorable Mention
Cam Mason New Haven 12
Michael Nodine Columbia City 12
Middle Infield (School, Grade)
First Team
Cohden Brubaker Leo 11
Rocco Hanes Norwell 12
Second Team
Riley Meade East Noble 12
Braden Hicks Leo 12
Honorable Mention
Carver Miller East Noble 10
Tyler James Bellmont 12
Outfield (School, Grade)
First Team
Damien Gudakunst Leo 12
Sam Gladd Columbia City 11
Walker Leamon East Noble 12
Second Team
Gannon Brown Leo 12
Steele Jackson DeKalb 12
Augie DiFederico New Haven 12
Honorable Mention
Alex Hoeppner Leo 12
Jack Eckert Huntington North 9
Daniel Malone East Noble 12
Luke Graft Norwell 10
Designated Player (School, Grade)
First Team
Aric Ehmke DeKalb 12
Preston Henschen Columbia City 12
Second Team
Matt Schnepp Huntington North 12
Tanner Hirn Bellmont 12
