    Tuesday, June 08, 2021 7:30 pm

    2021 All-NE8 Baseball team released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Leo baseball led the way with five first-team all-conference selections: pitcher Coley Stevens, catcher Quinten Peters, corner infielder Tyler Papenbrock, middle infielder Cohden Brubaker and outfielder Damien Gudakunst. East Noble had three first-team selections: pitcher Brayden Risedorph, corner infielder Justin Marcellus and outfielder Walker Leamon. The rest of the first team is rounded out by middle infielder Rocco Hanes of Norwell, outfielder Sam Gladd of Columbia City and designated players Aric Ehmke of DeKalb and Preston Henschen of Columbia City.

    The full NE8 all-conference teams are listed below:

    2021 NE8 BASEBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

    Pitchers (School, Grade)

    1st Team

    Brayden Risedorph East Noble 11

    Coley Stevens Leo 12

    2nd Team

    Austin Oswalt Huntington North 11

    Lleyton Bailey Norwell 10

    Honorable Mention

    Austin Christner Bellmont 10

    Catchers (School, Grade)

    First Team

    Quinten Peters Leo 12

    Second Team

    Eli Riley Norwell 12

    Honorable Mention

    Alex Leslie DeKalb 10

    Corner Infield (School, Grade)

    First Team

    Justin Marcellus East Noble 12

    Tyler Papenbrock Leo 12

    Second Team

    Brody Bolyn Norwell 10

    Nolan Nack DeKalb 12

    Honorable Mention

    Cam Mason New Haven 12

    Michael Nodine Columbia City 12

    Middle Infield (School, Grade)

    First Team

    Cohden Brubaker Leo 11

    Rocco Hanes Norwell 12

    Second Team

    Riley Meade East Noble 12

    Braden Hicks Leo 12

    Honorable Mention

    Carver Miller East Noble 10

    Tyler James Bellmont 12

    Outfield (School, Grade)

    First Team

    Damien Gudakunst Leo 12

    Sam Gladd Columbia City 11

    Walker Leamon East Noble 12

    Second Team

    Gannon Brown Leo 12

    Steele Jackson DeKalb 12

    Augie DiFederico New Haven 12

    Honorable Mention

    Alex Hoeppner Leo 12

    Jack Eckert Huntington North 9

    Daniel Malone East Noble 12

    Luke Graft Norwell 10

    Designated Player (School, Grade)

    First Team

    Aric Ehmke DeKalb 12

    Preston Henschen Columbia City 12

    Second Team

    Matt Schnepp Huntington North 12

    Tanner Hirn Bellmont 12

