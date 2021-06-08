2021 All-NE8 Baseball team released

Leo baseball led the way with five first-team all-conference selections: pitcher Coley Stevens, catcher Quinten Peters, corner infielder Tyler Papenbrock, middle infielder Cohden Brubaker and outfielder Damien Gudakunst. East Noble had three first-team selections: pitcher Brayden Risedorph, corner infielder Justin Marcellus and outfielder Walker Leamon. The rest of the first team is rounded out by middle infielder Rocco Hanes of Norwell, outfielder Sam Gladd of Columbia City and designated players Aric Ehmke of DeKalb and Preston Henschen of Columbia City.

The full NE8 all-conference teams are listed below:

2021 NE8 BASEBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Pitchers (School, Grade)

1st Team

Brayden Risedorph East Noble 11

Coley Stevens Leo 12

2nd Team

Austin Oswalt Huntington North 11

Lleyton Bailey Norwell 10

Honorable Mention

Austin Christner Bellmont 10

Catchers (School, Grade)

First Team

Quinten Peters Leo 12

Second Team

Eli Riley Norwell 12

Honorable Mention

Alex Leslie DeKalb 10

Corner Infield (School, Grade)

First Team

Justin Marcellus East Noble 12

Tyler Papenbrock Leo 12

Second Team

Brody Bolyn Norwell 10

Nolan Nack DeKalb 12

Honorable Mention

Cam Mason New Haven 12

Michael Nodine Columbia City 12

Middle Infield (School, Grade)

First Team

Cohden Brubaker Leo 11

Rocco Hanes Norwell 12

Second Team

Riley Meade East Noble 12

Braden Hicks Leo 12

Honorable Mention

Carver Miller East Noble 10

Tyler James Bellmont 12

Outfield (School, Grade)

First Team

Damien Gudakunst Leo 12

Sam Gladd Columbia City 11

Walker Leamon East Noble 12

Second Team

Gannon Brown Leo 12

Steele Jackson DeKalb 12

Augie DiFederico New Haven 12

Honorable Mention

Alex Hoeppner Leo 12

Jack Eckert Huntington North 9

Daniel Malone East Noble 12

Luke Graft Norwell 10

Designated Player (School, Grade)

First Team

Aric Ehmke DeKalb 12

Preston Henschen Columbia City 12

Second Team

Matt Schnepp Huntington North 12

Tanner Hirn Bellmont 12